Are Aisha or Stingray on Season 4 of ‘Cobra Kai?’

Aisha Robinson and Paul Walter Hauser‘s “Stingray” have proven to be fan favorite characters in Netflix’s “Cobra Kai” throughout its first two seasons. Both found salvation in Cobra Kai: Aisha, an old friend of Sam LaRusso’s (Mary Mouser) who became a victim of Sam’s bully friends, joined in season 1 to boost her confidence and ward off bullies at school. Raymond, who later became “Stingray,” became a comic relief as an older man who joined a dojo for teenagers to help increase his fighting skills.

After both disappeared with hardly an explanation in season 3, fans started wondering whether Hauser and Nichole Brown, who played Aisha, will return to the show. Fortunately, viewers indeed got to see both Aisha and Stingray in the new season, with one of the characters playing a particularly significant role. Here’s everything you need to know:

Aisha & ‘Stingray’ Are Both In Season 4

There was a bit of an explanation given to Aisha’s season 3 absence: at the beginning of the season, Sam mentioned that Aisha’s parents pulled her from the local high school and transferred her to a private school after the school-wide brawl at the end of season 2. Stingray’s absence, however, is hardly referenced. He was last seen at the brawl, fighting amongst the students (after applying for a security guard position for which he was rejected), but did not appear in season 3. It was mentioned, however, that he was arrested for participating in the brawl, given that he was likely the only adult who did.

As fans will surely be pleased to know, both do appear in season 4. Aisha first appears in archival footage at the beginning of episode 6, during an All Valley Committee meeting. There, one member questions the legitimacy of co-ed fighting at the Under-18 Tournament by showing footage of Aisha getting repeatedly slammed to the floor by a male opponent. This helps to precipitate the rule changes that come to define the rest of the season, as well as the climactic Tournament itself in episodes 9 and 10.

Aisha then appears in real life, later in the episode, when her old friend Sam comes to visit her in her new home in Santa Barbara to seek advice about Tory Nichols’ (Peyton List) desire to return to her high school. There, Aisha reveals that she used Cobra Kai’s tactic of “strike first” (albeit in a different manner) at her new school to befriend a girl who she otherwise wouldn’t have interacted with. As a result, Sam reluctantly agrees to let Tory return.

Aisha also revealed that she “broke a kid’s nose” during the school brawl, which, along with a job offer her father received at the University of California, Santa Barbara, is what contributed to their decision to move.

‘Stingray’ Faces the Wrath of Terry Silver

“Stingray’s” first season 3 appearance came at the beginning of episode 8, when it is revealed that he is living in his sister’s house after being released from prison on probation, blasting music in the middle of the night and throwing Aerobies around outside, greatly annoying his neighbors. He seeks to rejoin Cobra Kai, but is rejected multiple times by sensei Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) and John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Later in the episode, he throws an afterparty for the high schoolers after their prom, where he beats up his annoying neighbor, garnering cheers from the adoring, and drunk, teenage crowd. This newfound confidence boost inspires him to visit Cobra Kai once more, where he asks a drunk Terry Silver for another shot at being let into the dojo.

The drunk Silver, however, who previously revealed that his deranged personality in “The Karate Kid Part III” was partly a result of his being high on cocaine, proceeds to beat Stingray mercilessly. It is later revealed that Silver used Stingray’s intense desire to rejoin Cobra Kai to make a deal: Stingray can join the dojo, as long as he frames Kreese for the aggravated assault. Stingray does so, and Kreese is sent to jail.

Whatever comes of season 5, we can be nearly certain of one thing: fans are very likely to see much more of Stingray in the future.

All four seasons of “Cobra Kai” are available to stream on Netflix. Season 5 will likely be released in late 2022 or 2023.