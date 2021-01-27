Was Stingray on Season 3 of Cobra Kai?

Raymond (Paul Walter Hauser) came into Cobra Kai as an 80’s-loving hardware store employee and karate fanboy still living with his mother. During the course of season 2, he undergoes a transition inspired by Hawk’s (Jacob Bertrand) “flipping the script” and becomes “Stingray.” With his new nickname and pointy beard, Stingray joins Cobra Kai and becomes the dojo’s oldest student.

Stingray has some good and bad moments in Cobra Kai. In one of his highlights he takes down Miguel (Xolo Mariduena) to win the Coyote Creek training event for the red team. In more of a lowlight he gets stuck at Moon’s (Hannah Kepple) party while the police arrive because he taped beer bottles to his hands. Even though he is extremely enthusiastic about karate, he is definitely not the brightest character, and some of his actions led to him being written off the show in the third season.

Stingray Was Arrested After the Brawl at the Highschool

At the end of season 2 Stingray goes to the highschool and applies to become a security guard. When a giant brawl breaks out between Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do, Stingray is eager to jump in and defend his Cobra Kai classmates, going on a semi-rampage and beating up kids likely half his age.

Season 3 reveals that, as a result of his actions at the school, Stingray has a restraining order that prohibits him from being within 500 feet of a minor. Because of the restraining order he is no longer a part of the Cobra Kai dojo. The characters actions got him written off the show, for now.

Hauser has Been Keeping Busy in the Meanwhile

Hauser has had a relatively successful Hollywood career outside of Cobra Kai, appearing in movies like I, Tonya and Blackkklansman, and even landing the titular role in Clint Eastwood’s Richard Jewell.

He has also been busy recently, appearing in four movies scheduled to come out in 2021, and one yet to be announced. One of which is Disney’s Cruella, a live-action prequel to 101 Dalmations.

Even though Hauser has a successful career outside of Cobra Kai, he is still a fan of the show. He tweeted on January 4 that he had already finished season 3 of Cobra Kai, and said it is “legit my favorite show.”

It is not out of the question that we may see a Stingray return in Cobra Kai season 4. The directors have proven to be willing to bring back characters with the return of Kyler and Yasmine in season 3. Or Stingray could be used in a cameo much like Kumiko, Chozen, and Ali were.

Whether the directors choose to bring him back for season 4 or not, it is best to keep an eye out because, like Stingray tells Miguel at Coyote Creek, “the thing about stingrays is, they lie in wait for the perfect opportunity to strike!”

