How Tanner Buchanan Really Feels About ‘Cobra Kai’ Action Scenes

The Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” is known for its impressive action scenes. Quite a few characters practice karate and belong to dojos owned by Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), or John Kreese (Martin Kove). One of the most gifted martial artists on the show is Johnny’s estranged son, Robby Keene, portrayed by Tanner Buchanan. While speaking to Da Man magazine in October 2021, Buchanan discussed the show’s fight scenes.

Tanner Buchanan Discussed the Action Scenes on ‘Cobra Kai’

During the Da Man magazine interview, Buchanan shared that he finds performing the show’s action sequences challenging. He suggested that the cast has had to up the ante with each season of “Cobra Kai.”

“I think every time we film fight scenes it’s difficult, but in a way of trying to make sure the action is getting better and better. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make sure that each fight is better than the last, and that always makes it at least a little bit difficult,” said the actor.

While speaking to the publication, Buchanan also shared why he believes “Cobra Kai” is worth watching.

“I think the main reason people should go watch it is because it’s just a fun yet truthful show. There is something in there everyone can relate to, because all of our characters feel like real human beings that could be a part of your own life,” shared the 22-year-old.

Tanner Buchanan Had a Fight Scene in the 2021 Film ‘He’s All That’

One of Tanner Buchanan’s most recent projects was the “She’s All That” remake “He’s All That.” In the 2021 film, Buchanan portrays Cameron Kweller. During the movie, Cameron gets into a physical altercation with Jordan Van Draanen (Peyton Meyer) to protect his younger sister, Brin Kweller (Isabella Crovetti), while attending a “Drop It Like F. Scott”-themed birthday party. During an August 2021 interview with the Netflix Film club, Buchanan discussed performing stunt work in both “She’s All That” and “Cobra Kai.” He noted that wearing a 1920-style suit while doing stunt work in “He’s All That” was more restrictive than the gi that Robby usually has on when he is doing karate on “Cobra Kai.”

“Fighting in a suit was actually decently hard. I was definitely in wardrobe fittings, making sure I had enough room to move around. It was hard, different than a gi, for sure. A gi you have much more room. But it was kind of fun. It was kind of fun to be like all fancy and it made me feel like James Bond,” explained Buchanan.

The actor then revealed what he believes to be his best martial arts move on “Cobra Kai.”

“I’m going to get specific on this. It’s a spinning back hook kick. I’ve tried to master that and then I feel like it’s kind of become one of Robby’s moves to get it very fast and snappy and high,” said the 22-year-old.

Buchanan also shared that he focuses on cardio when training for fight scenes.

“When you have a 16 hour day and you’re doing the fight all day long, you have to make sure that you have endurance and you can keep going and make sure each performance looks like the last from hour one to hour 16,” explained Buchanan.

