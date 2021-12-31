The Background on Tanner Buchanan From ‘Cobra Kai’

Everything you need to know about Tanner Buchanan aka Robby Keene from Netflix’s hit show “Cobra Kai” ahead of season 4’s release.

Season 4 is finally upon us which has been raising some questions about the heartthrob actor in one of the lead roles.

Here’s everything you need to know about Tanner:

Who Does Tanner Buchanan Play on ‘Cobra Kai’?

Tanner plays Robby Keene who is the estranged son of Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka).

According to The Karate Kid fandom, here’s how the show left things on season 3.

“Realizing their rivalry went too far, Daniel will team up with Johnny to mend the tension between the students. However, as Daniel’s car dealership begins to tank, he must return to Okinawa, Japan to promote his business. While there, he reunites with his old fling Kumiko, and ex-rival Chozen Toguchi. While Daniel and Chozen trade karate techniques, Johnny helps Miguel regain his strength after coming out of his coma. With Daniel and Johnny occupied, the students of Cobra Kai Dojo grow stronger and more violent as they more faithfully follow their merciless sensei, John Kreese.”

On December 27, 2021, Tanner spoke to PopCulture about how his character will fare in season 4.

“There’s a lot of this season,” Tanner told the outlet. “I think after Season 3, you kind of see that he’s probably had a little bit of… He is not the happiest with Daniel and Johnny. But this season, I feel as though Robby is hitting that age and going through those life experiences where he has to make a decision of which path he’s going to take in life and how that’s going to affect him from here on out. He has to make those big decisions.”

He also divulged that some of those “big questions” will be answered by the end of the season.

“Ultimately, I do feel like that answer gets there by the time you reach the end of episode 10,” he told the outlet. “It’s one of those things where you have to say, ‘Are people going to be happy with that? Are people going to be mad at it?’ And you really don’t know until people watch so I guess we’ll find out.”

What Are Tanner Buchanan’s Stats: Age, Height & Weight?

According to Tanner’s IMDB profile, he was born on December 8, 1998, in Lima, Ohio making him 23 at the time of publication. He’s listed as 5’8″ and no weight was given.

His first credited role was as “kid #2” on the hit TV series “Modern Family” in 2010. He would go on to appear in other big shows like “Grey’s Anatomy”, “The Goldbergs” and “Girl Meets World” according to IMDB.

According to IMDB, he got his first major recurring role as Jack Downey on “The Fosters” and then had bigger roles as Leo Kirkman on “Designated Survivor” and as Mason Kendall on “Game Shakers.”

Tanner Has a Real-Life Fighter Doppelgänger in UFC’s Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega is just Robby from Cobra Kai all grown up pic.twitter.com/D7ZY2yoXNN — Moneybagg Kho (@KhoDysseus) October 15, 2020

Tanner is often mistaken for UFC fighter Brian Ortega as the two look similar.

When Tanner first appeared on “Cobra Kai” UFC fans took to Twitter to discuss the similarities.

“Why do I get a Brian Ortega vibe from Robby on Cobra Kai,” a fan tweeted on November 7, 2020.

“Bro why the f*** is Brian Ortega fighting Hawk in the semis?” a fan joked on Twitter in September 2020.

“Brian Ortega looks like the grownup version of Johnny Lawrence’s son in Cobra Kai and I will never unsee this,” another fan tweeted in 2018.

“Am I crazy or does the kid from Cobra Kai look like a young Brian Ortega?” someone else tweeted in October 2020.

They are not related.

