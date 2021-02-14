The Reason Tanner Buchanan Is the ‘Black Sheep’ of the Cobra Kai Cast

On Cobra Kai, Robby Keene, played by Tanner Buchanan, is an outsider. His father was mostly absent throughout his childhood, and his time living with the LaRussos was cut short after he injured Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) in Season 2 Episode 10. During Season 3, his relationship with Samantha (Mary Mouser) ended while he was serving time at a juvenile detention center. Eventually, he finds a parental figure in John Kreese (Martin Kove) and becomes a Cobra Kai team member.

Buchanan Recently Revealed That He Views Himself as a Black Sheep

It appears that the actor who portrays him may also share Robby’s tendency to not socialize. In a recent interview with At Large Magazine, Buchanan was asked if there was a “weird uncle” or “black sheep” among his Cobra Kai castmates, who are notoriously tight-knit. The 22-year-old revealed that he could fit those descriptions.

“The weird uncle? That’s a good… I don’t know. If there’s a black sheep, it’s probably me,” acknowledged the actor.

He went on to say that he rarely interacts with his co-stars after they are working.

“I’m a homebody. Everyone will hang out off set, and I’ll go out every once in a while. But usually I’m like, “No, I’m good. I’m just going to stay in the house.” I’ll work on lines or watch TV. And everyone else is like, ‘Come out.’ And I’m like, ‘Ah, I’m good.’ I like staying in. It’s kind of fun,” explained Buchanan.

The Actor Has a Close Friendship With Co-Star Mary Mouser

That being said, the actor does have a close relationship with his on-screen love interest Mary Mouser. While speaking to the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio in September 2020 for Interview Magazine, Buchanan noted that his friendship with Mary made him feel uncomfortable while shooting romantic scenes with her.

“You could talk to Mary [Mouser] about this because she and I are such good friends. When we had our first kiss scene in season two, they were asking us, “Are you ready?” My heart was pounding, I was shaking. It just feels weird to go to that place, because we’re such good friends,” said the actor.

In a recent Instagram Live interview with Teen Vogue, Mouser also talked about being close with Buchanan. She noted that during the show’s latest season, the actors rarely shot any scenes together. Mouser stated she “came to visit” him on set, because “Tanner and [she] didn’t get to film a lot together in Season 3.”

“We’re such close friends, so he would just come and hang out on days we were filming on the Miyagi-Do side, and I would go hang out on days where he was filming his stuff,” explained Mouser.

Mouser also uploaded a video with Buchanan in May 2019 on her personal YouTube Channel. They discussed filming at mastering the “Wheel Technique” at Miyagi-Do in Cobra Kai Season 2 Episode 2. The actors also disclosed that the dojo is located in Atlanta, Georgia, and the show is shot “in the fall.”

“It was actually the day that Hurricane Michael blew through,” said Mouser. She explained that she had to fight the urge to shiver while shooting the scene.

She also recalled that during filming breaks she and Buchanan would try their best to “stay warm.”

“Tanner and I like every time they would be like, ‘okay we have 5 minutes.’ We would hop out of that pond. We would book it to the Miyagi training dojo and eat hot dogs to stay warm. That was all we wanted we just wanted warm comfort food,” said the actress.

