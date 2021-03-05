This Cobra Kai Star Was in a Progressive Death Metal Band

As Cobra Kai fans are aware, Tanner Buchanan portrays Johnny Lawrence’s son Robby Keene on the acclaimed series. Despite only being 22-years-old, the actor has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade.

Buchanan Was in a Death Metal Band

Not only is he a talented actor, but he is also a gifted musician. While speaking to At Large Magazine, Buchanan discussed that he was once a member of a progressive death metal band, called Acidosis.

During the interview, he explained that his band’s name did not have significant meaning.

“My friend in the band says ‘I have a good name, Acidosis!’ So the band was Acidosis,” said the actor.

He went on to say that Acidosis covered songs written by “Gojira, a French-prog metal band.” He noted that the band interacted with him on social media.

“They ended up following me on Instagram and I had a freak-out moment. I had been listening to them since I was 12. We knew all their songs. Played all their songs. And they followed me on Instagram. I had this out-of-body experience like, “Gojira, they know who I am. They know who I am!” This is my childhood right here,” said the Ohio-native.

Buchanan Was Also a Dancer During His Childhood

Along with being an actor and musician, Buchanan was a competitive dancer as a child.

In a January Instagram Live interview with Backstage, the 22-year-old revealed that his passion for dance ended up igniting his love for acting. He explained that he began “dancing when [he] was five years old.

“Tap is my main thing but, you know, as you grow up you do everything. Actually I’m trained in really everything but ballet,” said the actor.

He went on to say that he participated in dance competitions throughout his childhood. When he was about 10 years old, he traveled to New York for a competition.

“There happened to be agents and managers there, and I had big glasses and big buck teeth and this bowl haircut, and they said what they would like to use in the industry as a very character look, which is a very nice way of putting you look not that great … They had mentioned acting and it was nothing I had even thought of and I was like, ‘oh that sounds awesome,’” said Buchanan

After speaking to the agents and talent managers, he and his mother moved to California to start his acting career.

While speaking to his Cobra Kai co-star Ralph Macchio for an Interview Magazine article, the Ohio-native revealed that being a dancer helped him learn martial arts for the show.

“I guess with a dance background, I have a good sense of balance, so that came easy. I did some gymnastics growing up as well. I think the hard part is just trying to memorize the choreography. Learning that choreography is way harder than I expected, because you really have to be in tune, not only with what you’re doing, but almost exactly with what the other person is doing,” said the actor.

To see more of Buchanan be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Could Jackie Chan Appear on Cobra Kai? Fans Weigh In