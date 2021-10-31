‘Cobra Kai’ Star Reveals They Want To Be a Producer

“Cobra Kai” star Tanner Buchanan portrays Johnny Lawrence’s son, Robby Keene. Before joining the “Cobra Kai” cast, the 22-year-old appeared in popular projects, such as “The Goldbergs,” “The Fosters,” and “Fuller House,” per IMDb. While speaking to DA MAN magazine in October 2021, the actor shared that he is interested in taking on another role in the entertainment industry.

Tanner Buchanan Spoke About Wanting To Be a Producer

During the DA MAN magazine interview, Buchanan shared that he was interested in “[e]ntering the producing world of the business.”

“I am super passionate about finding stories that need to be told, that people can relate to and that the world will love. Getting those stories made is what I’m trying to do next,” said the actor.

Buchanan then suggested that he is already working as a producer.

“I’m continuing to try and get some projects off the ground on the producing side of the business. As for being in front of the camera, I’m going to be on a project for the next couple months that I’m sure will be announced very soon,” revealed the 22-year-old.

In the DA MAN interview, Buchanan also spoke about being an actor. He shared that he feels “lucky enough to be doing something [he] love[s].”

“When I act, it never feels like I’m working. It truly is something I get to have fun doing all day long,” asserted the actor.

Buchanan also gave advice to those who are trying to become professional actors. He told the publication:

The biggest thing to me is persistence. This industry can be very taxing and the pressures can even make you not want to continue in the profession. You have to be patient and you just have to keep going.

Tanner Buchanan Discussed ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 During an August 2021 Interview

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will debut on December 31, 2021. While speaking to Variety in August 2021, the actor briefly discussed Robby’s journey in “Cobra Kai” season 4. As fans are aware, in season 3, the teenager feels betrayed by his father and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), causing him to find refuge with Cobra Kai sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

“I guess the thing I can say about my character is, he’s turning to the dark side because so many people have screwed him over in the past and he’s kind of tired of that. However, through this season, he has a lot of growing to do but I feel like this season is the moment, specifically in his life where this is where he’s going to decide what road, he’s going to take, you know, what road is he going to take and it’s kind of going to influence the rest of his life,” shared the actor.

Buchanan then revealed that his character “does make that decision” in “Cobra Kai” season 4.

“He has two ways he could kind of go and he makes that decision by the end and it was very exciting to explore all that because there was a bunch of things I was trying to mess with through the entire season. I’m — what word do I want to use, I’m interested to see where Robbie’s next kind of — where the next portion of his life goes because I think this was a big learning season for him so,” said Buchanan.

