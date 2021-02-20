Will Robby Stay On A Dark Path In Cobra Kai? Tanner Buchanan Weighs In

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, Robby Keene, played by Tanner Buchanan, has not had the easiest life. Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) was an absentee father, and his mother, Shannon (Diora Baird), had a substance abuse issue. This lack of parental guidance caused the teenager to turn to crime.

In Cobra Kai Season 2, his former sensei Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) allows him to stay at his house, giving him a sense of stability. Robby then begins dating Daniel’s daughter, Samantha (Mary Mouser).

However, after injuring Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) during the show’s Season 2 finale, the teenager goes to a juvenile detention center. While serving time, he loses trust in Daniel and has even more resentment towards his father. In the meantime, Sam resumes her relationship with Miguel, who she kissed while she and Robby were still together. He eventually finds a paternal figure in John Kreese (Martin Kove) and ends up joining Cobra Kai.

Buchanan Recently Spoke About the Progression of Robby’s Storyline

As of Season 3, Episode 10, the character appears to be on a dark path. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Buchanan addressed how he thinks Robby’s storyline will progress in future seasons.

The actor noted that his character experienced trauma in his childhood and adolescence. He stated he felt Robby could benefit from seeking professional help for his mental health.

“It’s like he doesn’t get a break and he definitely has a lot of inner work to do I don’t know how to go about it because these therapy sessions I feel would be hours long every single time day because he really — no, no matter how strong he is or how strong — how anybody is, you know, therapy does help a lot,” explained the actor. “And I think Robby needs a bunch of it. So I would love to see Robby in therapy because I think there’s a lot… In those 16 years of [his] life, he’s — almost none of it’s been that great. He has 16 years of stuff worth to work out. So it would be interesting to see if he could work that out.”

The Actor Also Shared His Opinion About Robby Adopting Kreese’s Characteristics

The 22-year-old then discussed that he felt there is a possibility Robby will adopt similar characteristics to his current sensei Kreese in future seasons.

“There are a couple different ways you could go, you know. He could be completely relentless, not care about anybody and jump into it. Follow Kreese and say, ‘this is where I want my life to go,” acknowledged the actor.

He went on to say that Robby still has time to “work on himself.” Buchanan also asserted that the karate student “is a very, very intelligent person” and has high ambitions. He suggested that these two characteristics may prevent the Cobra Kai team member from desiring Kreese’s lifestyle. The actor stated that he was hopeful the character would have a brighter future.

“[Robby’s] life has been terrible. I don’t want it to continue to be like this,” explained the actor.

Buchanan then teased that Cobra Kai fans will “have to wait and see” for future seasons to know what will become of Robby. He disclosed, however, he would “be happy” no matter which storyline ended up playing out.

READ NEXT: Is the All Valley Karate Tournament a Real Competition?