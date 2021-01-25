Tanner Buchanan Discusses Robby’s Romantic Scenes In Cobra Kai

During Cobra Kai Season 2, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Samantha “Sam” LaRusso (Mary Mouser) begin dating. The teenagers became friends when Sam’s father, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), started training with Robby at Miyagi-Do. Eventually, their friendship caused Sam’s boyfriend Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) to be jealous and act aggressively at a party in Season 1, Episode 9. Once that relationship ended, Robby and Sam tentatively explored their feelings for each other.

During Season 2, Episode 5, Robby voiced his concern about dating Daniel’s daughter, as he was living with the LaRussos. He explained that he did not want to risk losing this sense of stability after being “in a bad situation for a long time.” Sam, while disappointed, stated that she understood his reasoning. In Season 2, Episode 7, however, the two finally share a kiss, following a day of training with other Miyagi-Do students.

Tanner Buchanan Discussed Having To Kiss Mary Mouser for ‘Cobra Kai

Tanner Buchanan discussed his discomfort with said scene while speaking to co-star Ralph Macchio for a September 2020 Interview Magazine article.

The “Karate Kid” himself implored Buchanan to let him know if he had a preference for filming action-packed sequences or intimate moments with an on-screen love interest, asking,

The night before a fight scene versus the night before a romantic scene, which one makes you the most nervous?

The 22-year-old noted that he had more difficulty with the latter.

“The romantic scenes are what cause me the most anxiety. You could talk to Mary [Mouser] about this because she and I are such good friends. When we had our first kiss scene in season two, they were asking us, “Are you ready?” My heart was pounding, I was shaking. It just feels weird to go to that place, because we’re such good friends,” explained Buchanan.

Macchio expressed sympathy for the young actor.

“There is a self-conscious element. It’s awkward. That scene came out beautiful though,” assured the 59-year-old.

Other ‘Cobra Kai’ Actors Have Also Talked About Filming Romantic Scenes

Buchanan is not the only Cobra Kai star to talk about being uncomfortable with kissing on the show. In a January 2021 interview, which was uploaded on the Netflix UK & Ireland YouTube channel, Xolo Maridueña talked about his character having to kiss Sam for the first time.

He explained that Mouser, who was also being interviewed, likes her “first kiss” with actors, who are playing her romantic interest, “to be off-camera”.

Upon realizing that Miguel and Samantha kiss in Season 1, he was aware “that Mary [was] going to ask before [they had their] first on-screen kiss to kiss off to the side.”

In preparation, the actor — who was then 17-years-old — freshened his breath with gum and Listerine strips.

“Lo and behold, Mary Mouser asks me, ‘Hey Xolo I feel like our first kiss shouldn’t be on camera, and I’d feel more comfortable if we had it off-screen’ and I was like, ‘Oh really? Okay, I guess we could do that if you want to do that.”

Eventually, the pair “went off to the side” which caused Xolo to feel anxious. He went onto say just before “kissing [his] co-star,” Mary revealed that she was “nervous” because she viewed the actor “like a brother.”

In response, Xolo told her“that is quite possibly the worst thing you could have said.” He clarified that despite the awkwardness, “it ended up being a fine day” on set.

