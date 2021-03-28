Tanner Buchanan on Robby’s Relationship Status in Cobra Kai Season 4

During the second season of Cobra Kai, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) has a brief relationship with Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). At first, he was hesitant to date her, as he viewed Daniel as a parental figure and was living in the LaRusso home.

Their relationship fizzles out following the violent events of the Season 2 finale. After severely injuring Sam’s ex-boyfriend, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña), Robby is placed in a juvenile detention center. While he is there, he does not respond to Sam’s emails, which causes her to believe that their relationship is over. The teenager then decides to get back together with Miguel, devastating Robby.

Tanner Buchanan Commented on Robby’s Love Life in a January Interview

During a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tanner Buchanan commented on Robby’s love life. The actor noted that he believes Sam was not Robby’s first girlfriend.

“I feel like he probably would have had relationships in the past before we picked up in Season 1, specifically with his mom not being around and the guys he’s around and most likely probably partying,” explained the 22-year-old.

The actor stated that Robby’s relationship with Sam was significant because he found stability while being with her.

“Now, I think he really found a rock in his life with Sam. And I think that’s why he’s so upset, specifically in Season 3, because he’s never had anything consistent and he found a father figure in Daniel. He’s found someone who he can really get along with and spend his life with as of now in Sam because she’s a rock to him. And I think he’s just very upset over the whole Miguel thing, obviously,” said the actor.

Buchanan noted, however, that in the upcoming season, he believes Robby should “work on himself rather than try to be in a relationship.” He then acknowledged that the character “might go back” to his relationship with Sam.

He went on to say that he believes Robby should get professional help for his mental help. He noted that his strained relationship with his parents and the LaRussos has negatively impacted him.

“He doesn’t get a break. He definitely has a lot of inner work to do,” explained the actor. “I don’t know how he’d go about it because these therapy sessions would be hours long every single day because — no matter how strong he is or how strong anybody is, you know, therapy helps a lot and I think Robby needs a bunch of it. I would love to see Robby in therapy because… in those 16 years [of his] life he’s — almost none of it has been that great.”

Mary Mouser Suggested That Sam May Have Lingering Feelings for Robby

In a January Instagram Live interview with Teen Vogue, Mary Mouser also commented on Sam’s relationship with Robby. She noted that she believes her character is content with dating Miguel. The actress suggested, however, that Sam may have lingering feelings for her ex-boyfriend.

“I think, there’s a piece of her heart that’s still always going to belong to Robby too,” said the 24-year-old.

To see more of Mouser and Buchanan, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Why Martin Kove Had Doubts About Peyton List Joining Cobra Kai