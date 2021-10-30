‘Cobra Kai’ Star Tanner Buchanan Teases Season 4

Since the premiere of “Cobra Kai” in 2018, Tanner Buchanan has portrayed Robby Keene, the estranged son of Johnny Lawrence, played by William “Billy” Zabka. During the show’s first two seasons, the character resents Johnny, causing the teenager to seek out his father’s long-time rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). During the season 2 finale, the Miyagi-Do student severely injures Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and flees the scene. In season 3, Johnny and Daniel team up to find the teenager and notify the police, who arrest him. While Robby is serving time at a juvenile detention center, his hatred for his father and Daniel intensifies. Once he is released, he decides to join the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

During an October 2021 interview with DA MAN, Tanner Buchanan teased Robby’s storyline in “Cobra Kai” season 4, which will be released on December 31, 2021.

While speaking to DA MAN, Buchanan suggested that his character may have to grapple with his alliance with Kreese during the fourth season of “Cobra Kai.”

“This is such a huge season for everyone. But for Robby, this is definitely the deciding year for what path he will most likely continue on for the rest of his life, or at least most of it. So, it does get a bit intense,” said Buchanan.

During the interview, the 22-year-old also shared how portraying his “Cobra Kai” character has impacted him.

“I think the main thing I’ve learned is the need for balance in life. You always have to have balance because without it your life is going to get too crazy, and you need that time to step back and relax sometimes,” said the actor.

Tanner Buchanan Spoke About Filming ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

During an August 2021 interview on the “Anna Faris is Unqualified” podcast, hosted by Anna Faris, Tanner Buchanan mentioned filming “Cobra Kai” season 4. He explained when he is acting on a project, he typically works at least 12 hours a day.

“Specifically for ‘Cobra Kai,’ I mean we try to do as much of the fighting as we possibly can. We just finished season 4, that’s coming out at the end of the year,” stated the actor.

The “He’s All That” star revealed that he found filming the fourth season of “Cobra Kai” to be grueling.

“We had about two weeks of fighting days and it’s just fighting all day. And you get your 30 minute break for lunch. We’re all very determined to do everything, so we’re doing it because we want to. They’re not forcing us to. They’re like, ‘Do you want to take a break?’ And we’re like, ‘No just keep going! Roll the cameras, we’re fighting now, let’s go,’” explained the actor with a laugh.

He went on to say that when he finished filming each day, he found it difficult to relax.

“When I work, I go home and I can’t sleep. For three and half months, I was basically only getting one to two hours of sleep,” revealed Buchanan.

He explained that it was a challenge for him to sleep because he would “just think about what [he would] have the next day” for filming.

“I just can’t shut my mind off. That’s just how my mind works,” said the actor.

