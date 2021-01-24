Tanner Buchanan Talks Training for Cobra Kai

As fans are aware, Cobra Kai is known for its intense fight sequences. In a recent Instagram live interview with Backstage, Tanner Buchanan, who portrays Robby Keene, discussed how he and other cast members prepare for the show’s action-packed scenes. In particular, he noted that the actors do a majority of their stunts for Cobra Kai.

“I think a lot of people don’t realize I mean all the fighting, a lot of it is, you know, 90 to 95 percent of it us,” explained the 22-year-old. “And we work really really hard to make sure that we can get this down. And just as much work as it goes into the acting, we’re probably putting if the same amount if not more into the fighting because it’s such, I mean, it’s a show that revolves around all the training and the karate so you have to put the time in that.”

Buchanan Also Revealed What His Schedule While Filming Looks Like

He then revealed that the Cobra Kai cast has a demanding schedule when they are filming, stating,

If we have a fight coming up on a Monday, you know, we’re coming in Saturday and Sunday and working hours to make sure that we have that down but at the same time also trying to make sure that we have our lines down… While we’re shooting it’s basically no time off. We’re working seven days a week training as much as you possibly can if you’re not shooting, you’re preparing for a fight or training or working on lines it just doesn’t stop.

Buchanan proceeded to say while the show is in production, he will work from 7 am to 10 pm. However, he clarified that he enjoys having a full schedule because he “get[s] bored very easily.”

“I always want to make sure that I’m doing something so you know prepping and making sure that I’m training and trying to prepare and stretch and specifically for Season 4,” said the actor.

The Actor Has Discussed His Background as a Dancer

During the Backstage interview, Buchanan mentioned that he was a competitive dancer in his childhood. He explained that he was “trained in everything basically but ballet.”

While speaking to the “Karate Kid” himself Ralph Macchio for a September 2020 Interview Magazine article, Buchanan stated that being a dancer has helped him with his portrayal of a martial artist.

“I guess with a dance background, I have a good sense of balance, so that came easy. I did some gymnastics growing up as well,” said the actor. “I think the hard part is just trying to memorize the choreography. Learning that choreography is way harder than I expected, because you really have to be in tune, not only with what you’re doing, but almost exactly with what the other person is doing.”

The actor also recently filmed a video for Men’s Health where he went “through five exercises that helped [him] with five critical moves and some of the fight scenes” for the show while in his “quarantine garage gym.” For the video, he went over a few different exercises, including “medicine ball slams,” “kettlebell squats,” and “barbell jumping jacks.”

To see more of Buchanan, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

