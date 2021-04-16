What Tanner Buchanan Wants For Robby in Cobra Kai Season 4

During the third season of Cobra Kai, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) is arrested and taken to a juvenile detention center after injuring Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) in a school fight. While he was serving time, his relationship with Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) ends. He also becomes even more distrustful of Daniel and his father, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). For this reason, he is effectively homeless and seeks refuge at the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove). As of the Season 3 finale, Robby has pledged his full alliance to Cobra Kai.

Tanner Buchanan Discussed What He Would Like For His Character in the Show’s Upcoming Season

While speaking to Glamour Magazine in January, Tanner Buchanan revealed what he would like his character’s storyline to be in the show’s upcoming season, which is currently in production. The actor noted that he hoped Robby would be able to reconcile with his estranged father.

“I’d love to see Robby and Johnny to mend their relationship and really truly connect. Robby and Johnny are both trying to figure out who they are and they kind of have the same goals. They want to do something right. They want to get back to normal. They want to try to do something bigger with their life, and get out of the gutter, and be successful. Why can’t they just talk about that and be like, ‘S***, we get along great?’” said the actor.

Buchanan also mentioned Robby’s mother, who is seeking treatment for substance abuse at a rehabilitation center.

“I’d love to see my mom obviously get major help, so maybe the family can somewhat get along,” asserted the actor.

The 22-year-old went on to say that he wanted “to see Robby succeed.”

“I know he’s in some trouble right now, obviously, with kicking Miguel off the banister but he really is trying to get his life on track. It’s a vicious cycle for him so I’d just like to see that consistency in the character to continue to do extremely well,” said the actor.

Buchanan Revealed He Believes Robby Should Go to a Therapist

Buchanan shared similar sentiments about the future of his character during a January interview with Entertainment Weekly. He explained that he believed Robby could benefit from going to therapy due to his traumatic upbringing instead of holding onto anger.

“First off Johnny left when he was born. He’s never had a dad. His mom has been in drugs and different relationships and alcohol and she’s not been there for him. So he’s never had any parents. He’s always been in the wrong crowd and they’ve obviously not taught him the right way to do things at all,” explained the actor.

Buchanan also mentioned that his character feels betrayed by Daniel and Sam.

“He doesn’t get a break and he definitely has a lot of inner work to do. I don’t know how he would go about it because I think these therapy sessions would be hours long every single day because he really — no matter how strong he is — or how strong anybody is, you know, therapy helps a lot and I think Robby needs a bunch of it,” shared the actor.

