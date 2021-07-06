‘Cobra Kai’ Creator on if He Always Planned To Bring Back Terry Silver

While limited information has been released about the upcoming season of “Cobra Kai,” it was announced in May that Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be returning to the “Karate Kid” franchise. As fans are aware, the character caused some major issues for Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his mentor Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) in “The Karate Kid Part III.” In the film, he attempts to help John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) failing Cobra Kai dojo by manipulating Daniel into losing the 1985 All Valley Tournament. However, his convoluted plan ends up not being successful. During the third season of “Cobra Kai,” Silver appears in flashbacks, and it is revealed why he has such an intense loyalty toward Kreese. At the end of season 3, the owner of Cobra Kai appears to contact his friend to ask him to help defeat Daniel once again.

Jon Hurwitz Spoke About Bringing Back Terry Silver in a Recent Interview

During a recent interview on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, one of the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, revealed if the writers always intended to continue Silver’s storyline. Hurwitz stated that they “absolutely knew that [they] were going to bring Terry Silver back and [they] had a sense of kind of the rhythms in which [they] would get there.” The executive producer explained why they chose to reintroduce Silver in the third season “through flashback[s].”

“We thought it would be great because it helped deepen Kreese’s story but also deepens Terry’s story so that when we’re bringing him into the world of this show people who are not as familiar with ‘Karate Kid III’ have a level of information that we think was important for present day Terry to be entering the world with. So we know who this man was pre-‘Karate Kid III’ and we know what he’s like in ‘Karate kid III’ so that when we bring him into the story now there’s an even richer kind of legacy to the character,” said Hurwitz.

The “Cobra Kai” co-creator revealed that the writers were unsure if Thomas Ian Griffith would be interested in reprising his iconic role. He noted, however, that he was aware the actor was engaging with “Cobra Kai” fans on social media, which indicated that he wanted to join the show’s cast. Hurwitz also stated that Robert Mark Kamen, who wrote the first three “Karate Kid” films, spoke very highly of Griffith.

“Robert from the beginning has said, ‘this guy’s the best.’ He’s like, ‘Thomas Ian Griffith, he’s like a true martial artist, he is a force of nature but he’s also a brilliant man,’” said the writer.

Hurwitz went on to say that he is excited to have “the opportunity to bring [Silver] back” and is looking forward to fans seeing him in season 4.

Robert Mark Kamen Discussed Thomas Ian Griffith in March

During a March livestream, uploaded on the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube channel, Kamen talked about working with Griffith. He stated that the actor “was a gift from heaven” during the production of “The Karate Kid Part III.” The screenwriter asserted that he “is a fun, gentle, happy, really deep guy.” Kamen also noted that “before [Griffith] went down to Atlanta to shoot [‘Cobra Kai’] season 4,” he gave him so tips on how to play an older version of Silver.

“I said you know the [show’s creators] will do with you what they want but it would be great Thomas if you just dialed down the insanity,” said Kamen.

To see more of Griffith, watch “The Karate Kid Part III,” available to stream on Netflix.

