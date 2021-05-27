Cobra Kai Update: A Major Villain Will Be Returning in Season 4

As fans are aware, the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai” is the continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. Throughout its past three seasons, the show has reintroduced numerous characters from the original movies. However, the popular villain, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), from “The Karate Kid Part III” has been noticeably absent. In the 1989 movie, the martial artist is Sensei John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) good friend and business partner. He comes up with a convoluted plan to help save the Cobra Kai dojo after Johnny Lawrence’s (William Zabka) humiliating defeat at the 1984 All Valley Tournament. Essentially, he tasks a 17-year-old martial artist named Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan) to beat Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) during the final round at the 1985 All Valley by any means necessary. However, after some encouragement from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita), Daniel is able to overpower his adversary and wins the tournament.

During the third season of “Cobra Kai,” Kreese agrees to leave the San Fernando Valley karate scene if his dojo loses the upcoming All Valley. To ensure that this does not happen, the Cobra Kai sensei appears to contact Silver for his help. However, the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, did not initially confirm that Griffith would play the iconic character again in future seasons of “Cobra Kai.”

The Show’s Official Instagram Account Released a Promotional Video Announcing Silver’s Return

However, on May 27, the official “Cobra Kai” Instagram account released a promotional video for season 4, announcing that Silver will be returning to the Valley. The brief clip shows Silver, wearing his signature ponytail, facing away from the camera. The video was paired with the character’s dialogue from the scene where he trains Daniel in the third installment of the film franchise.

“A man can’t stand, he can’t fight. A man can’t breathe, he can’t fight. A man can’t see, he can’t fight. Extreme situations require extreme measures,” says Silver.

The clip ends with a black screen reading, “now the real pain begins.”

“Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV,” read the caption.

The Wrap reported that following the teaser trailer’s release Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald commented on Silver’s long-awaited appearance in a brief statement.

“Since the beginning of the series, we’ve been carefully orchestrating the right moment to unleash Cobra Kai dojo co-founder Terry Silver back into the universe. That moment is now. We can’t wait for the whole world to experience Thomas Ian Griffith’s majestic return to the franchise,” read the statement.

The Creator of the “Karate Kid” Franchise Announced That Silver Would Be Returning in March

While Hurwitz, Schlossberg, and Heald have been secretive about Griffith coming back to the franchise, the creator of the “Karate Kid” films, Robert Mark Kamen, revealed that the actor would be returning in March. During a live stream, posted on the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube Channel, the writer revealed fans can expect that crazed martial artist to “be in season 4 and season 5 of ‘Cobra Kai.’” He went on to say that he had a conversation with Griffith, requesting him to play a more toned-down version of the character in the series.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is expected to be released in late 2021.

