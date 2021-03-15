Karate Kid Creator Reveals Major Villain Will Be in Cobra Kai Season 4

In the Season 3 finale of Cobra Kai, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) face off John Kreese (Martin Kove) after his students attack Miyagi-Do Karate and Eagle Fang team members. After Daniel manages to overpower Kreese, the Cobra Kai owner vows to close his dojo if his team is defeated at the upcoming All Valley Tournament.

The following scene shows the Vietnam veteran looking at a framed picture of his friends from the war, with one being Twig, better known as Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith). Kreese calls an unknown number and says, “Hey. Long time.” In this moment, it appears he has contacted Silver to get his help once more. As fans are aware, Silver is a crazed businessman who enacts a convoluted plan to humiliate Daniel and ensure Kreese gets clients for his failing dojo in The Karate Kid Part III.

This scene may have led some fans to wonder if Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising the iconic role in future seasons of Cobra Kai.

The Creator of ‘the Karate Kid’ Revealed Terry Silver Will Be in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

During a March interview, uploaded on the Cobra Kai Theory YouTube channel, the creator of the Karate Kid franchise, Robert Mark Kamen, confirmed that Terry Silver will be appearing in Cobra Kai Season 4.

Before revealing the news, the writer explained that he created the character because Martin Kove had a “TV commitment” and could not appear in most of The Karate Kid Part III. Due to this, Kamen was tasked to “rewrite the script like really fast.”

He then praised Griffith, stating that he “was a gift from heaven.” He also noted that the actor does not share any similarities to Silver.

“Thomas is a fun, gentle, happy, really deep guy. He’s really cool. Terry Silver is an insane lunatic, you know, and he was written that way. Because I had to get something that — because Marty couldn’t be in everything, Kreese couldn’t be in everything, I had to get something that was even worse. That took it to a crazy higher level,” explained Kamen.

He then disclosed that the character “will be in season 4 and season 5 of Cobra Kai.” However, Netflix has not yet confirmed that the show will be renewed for a fifth season.

Kamen Requested Griffith To Play the Character in a More Subdued Way for the Show

Kamen went on to say that he spoke to Griffith “before he went down to Atlanta to shoot Season 4” and requested him to tone “down the insanity” when playing Silver on the show. Then he referred to the fact that the character is over-the-top in the third installment of the martial arts franchise.

“When we meet him he’s in a bathtub with a glass of champagne… It’s like what are you doing?” said the writer. “But we needed something you know that was bigger than Kreese and Kreese was a big something you know. And Marty is a big presence, he’s a big something, so we needed something else and [Silver] was it. Marty is you know this solid serious rock and this guy is… he’s just out of his mind but funny… Everything is a joke to him and he can indulge his worst fantasies, you know, because he can.”

