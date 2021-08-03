Thomas Ian Griffith Teases Information About Terry Silver in Season 4

As fans are aware, the antagonist from “The Karate Kid Part III” Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will appear in “Cobra Kai” season 4. In the 1989 film, the crazed billionaire takes it upon himself to be a threatening figure in Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) life to help out his old friend, John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Thomas Ian Griffith Gave Fans Some Information About Terry Silver in Season 4

During a recent appearance on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, Thomas Ian Griffith teased what fans can expect from the upcoming fourth season. He explained that before signing onto the project, he had questions about his character for the show’s creators, Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg.

“When the guys called about ‘Cobra Kai’ saying their bringing back Terry Silver, it was like– at first it was like well, what’s Terry Silver been up to for the last 30 years. And then when they mapped out their plan it was like oh my god I can not say no to that, that sounds incredible. So I jumped on it,” said the actor.

Griffith referenced that his character is featured in flashbacks in the show’s third season. Through those flashbacks, audiences became aware that Silver had a somewhat cowardly attitude when he was a soldier in the Vietnam war. He also mentioned that the character, Ponytail, who sported Silver’s signature hairstyle, served as a misdirection.

“I loved the mislead [in Season 3] and you think that Terry Silver is the guy with the ponytail and he gets killed,” said the actor.

He then asserted that this moment is an example of Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg “always twisting it up.”

“If you expect something, something else is going to happen,” said the 59-year-old.

He then noted that the show’s writing was one of the reasons he was drawn to the project.

“There’s such good, playable stuff, stuff that can be — that can get into your gut that I really responded to and that’s the journey that I went on with these guys and trusted them and so happy I did,” said the actor.

During the interview, he also suggested that during the fourth season, fans will get a better understanding of why Silver made such questionable choices in “The Karate Kid Part III.”

“You may still hate him but there’s definitely something you’re going to want to watch with him,” said the actor.

He also shared that “a lot of [fan’s] questions will be answered” about Silver.

“I think it’s an exciting journey, not just for Terry Silver but overall, it’s just an epic season. I’m so proud of it and I really can’t wait for it to drop. I really can’t wait,” said Griffith.

Jon Hurwitz Also Discussed Terry Silver

While speaking on the “Shea Anything” podcast in July, Jon Hurwitz also spoke about Terry Silver. He shared that “there’s a reason why we introduced the character in Vietnam flashbacks in season 3.”

“You know, as the series goes forward you get to know more about that character and, you know, what makes him tick so there’s some fun surprises ahead and some Terry that you love and it’s going to be a blast for everyone to see,” stated Hurwitz.

