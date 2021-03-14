WATCH: Tory & Sam’s Fight Scene on the Cobra Kai Season 3 Finale

As fans of Cobra Kai are aware, Tory Nichols (Peyton List) is not a fan of Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). During their initial meeting, Sam judges the Cobra Kai student for swiping a bottle of alcohol at the local beach club. She is later under the impression that Tory took her mother, Amanda’s (Courtney Henggeler) wallet, and grabs her bag. This causes the kickboxer to shove Sam into a dessert table.

The tension between the two teenagers worsens when Sam realizes Tory is in a relationship with her ex-boyfriend Miguel Diaz, (Xolo Maridueña). Later, an inebriated Sam kisses her former flame at Moon’s (Hannah Kepple) party. Unfortunately, Tory sees the pair kiss and confronts Sam with violent intent at school. This ultimately causes the traumatic events that occurred during the Season 2 finale. While Tory is faced with expulsion, she still attends classes at the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

Tory & Sam Have an Intense Fight During the Show’s Third Season

In Season 3, Episode 10, Cobra Kai students, seemingly led by Tory, violently break into the LaRusso’s house, where Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do Karate are making an alliance. During the scene, Tory and Sam face off in Daniel’s dojo. The action-packed sequence can be watched below.

Samantha LaRusso VS Tory FULL FIGHT COBRA KAITory VS Sam LaRusso FULL FIGHT cobra Kai 2021-01-02T15:26:21Z

At the start of the fight, Tory quickly overpowers Sam by kicking her in the face. The Cobra Kai student then finds nunchucks that were on a shelf. While aiming for Sam’s head, Tory accidentally smashes a framed picture of Mr. Miyagi with the weapon. Sam then swiftly grabs a bō staff, and the teenagers battle until she renders Tory weaponless.

The rivals are soon found by Miguel, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo).

Hawk, who recently made amends to his former best friend, asserts that“the fight’s over.”

“It’s not over. This will never be over. You hear me LaRusso. You hear me?” responds Troy, with her fists still raised.

Sam appears to be unphased by the threat, replying, “you know where to find me.”

Tory addresses her former Cobra Kai teammates, Hawk and Miguel, referring to them as “traitors.” She also warns Hawk that he “better watch [his] back.”

Demetri has a moment of bravery and steps in front of her.

“He won’t have to, he’s got friends watching it for him,” says the Miyagi-Do student.

Mary Mouser Recently Talked About Training for the Show’s Fight Scenes

In a 2021 interview with JoBlo, Mary Mouser discussed the ways in which the Cobra Kai cast prepares for fight scenes, like the one above. She told the publication:

Two weeks to a month out we get official training with somebody here locally in L.A. before we go to Atlanta [where the show is filmed] then once we get there we have a training schedule where we’re doing conditioning for our bodies, getting into shape, and then usually, by the time we get the first script and we do our first table read we start learning our first fight of the season. The first big fight every year is the episode five fight and the second big fight is the episode ten fight. So we get little pieces of our choreography and start working on our big fight as soon as we can.

