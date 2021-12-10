‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Dishes on Tory & Sam’s Rivalry in Season 4

On “Cobra Kai,” Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler) have two children, Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Anthony (Griffin Santopietro). Like her father before her, Sam has a karate rival. The Miyagi-Do student’s nemesis is a member of the Cobra Kai dojo by the name of Tory Nichols (Peyton List). In season 2, Tory begins dating Sam’s ex-boyfriend Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). This worsens their rivalry, even though Sam seemingly moved on from the relationship, as she began dating Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). Tory’s hatred toward Daniel’s daughter intensifies when she catches her kissing Miguel at a party.

During the season 2 finale, Tory attacks Sam in retaliation for kissing her boyfriend, resulting in a massive brawl. In season 3, Tory and Sam face off yet again in the latter’s home. After being bested by her rival, Tory leaves infuriated.

The season 4 trailer, which premiered on December 9, teased that the teenagers will continue to disdain each other.

The Co-Creator of ‘Cobra Kai’ Discussed Tory & Sam’s Relationship in Season 4

During a December 2021 interview with Screen Rant, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, discussed the show’s upcoming season, which will premiere on December 31, 2021. While speaking to the publication, Hurwitz shared how Tory and Sam’s rivalry will play out during the fourth season. He noted that “there’s unfinished business” between the teenagers following their fight in “the LaRusso house.” He also suggested that fans will find out more about Tory’s home life. The executive producer told the publication:

There’s clearly no love lost between the two of them. As we move forward into season 4, how is Sam going to respond to what’s gone on with Tory? And what causes a person like Tory to do the things she’s done? Maybe we get to explore a little bit of her world and see a little bit of her perspective.

Hurwitz then asserted that Sam and Tory’s “rivalry is far from finished.” He also referenced that the teenagers may fight at the upcoming All Valley Tournament.

“We’re building to the All Valley tournament and there’s always the potential for them to square off at some point during that tournament. But it’s not just about fighting on the mat. It’s about, can these two young women have a functional relationship in life without attacking one another every time they see each other?” said Hurwitz.

Mary Mouser Discussed Her Character’s Rivalry in January 2021

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2021, Mary Mouser discussed her character’s issues with Tory. She shared that fans have noted the teenagers’ rivalry is similar to Daniel and Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) relationship.

“I didn’t realize until season 3 came out that and people started saying that Tory and Sam are Daniel and Johnny because the rivalry is just so deep and so fueled by anger,” said Mouser. “And just I don’t know and I was like, ‘Oh not only is that epic and so cool, huge fan but second of all that’s a new way of thinking about it.’ I hadn’t even realized it, so what does that mean going forward? As for the rivalry to end all rivalries, we’ll see. I think that’s the fun of this world, that it just keeps going.”

