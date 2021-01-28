Cobra Kai Star Weighs In on Johnny & Carmen’s Relationship

During Cobra Kai Season 3, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Carmen Diaz (Vanessa Rubio) rekindle their relationship. They initially parted ways because of her son Miguel’s (Xolo Maridueña) injury following the violent events of Season 2, Episode 10. However, Carmen eventually allows the karate instructor back into her family’s life.

In Season 3, Episode 8, the pair kiss and spend the night in Johnny’s apartment. However, in the following episode awkwardness ensues, when Carmen questions his intentions with her, asking if he “can’t let [his] guard down or [is] too scared” to do so. The Eagle Fang Karate owner tells the single mother he is unsure how to the handle situation before she goes to work. Once she leaves, he checks his computer and realizes he received a Facebook message from his ex-girlfriend, Dr. Ali Mills Schwarber (Elisabeth Shue), inviting him to get food with her. That day, the former couple enjoys each other’s company at a restaurant, Golf N’ Stuff, and the Encino Oaks Country Club’s Christmas party.

During the season finale, the Colorado-based doctor tells Johnny that she supports his relationship with Carmen. He departs from the Encino Oaks Country Club, intending to let Carmen know he is ready to commit to her.

Vanessa Rubio Commented On Her Character’s Romance

Earlier this month, TV Insider interviewed Vanessa Rubio about her character’s storyline. During the interview, she commented on the realism of Johnny and Carmen’s romance.

“I think it’s surprising, it’s organic, well-written, and believable. They’re both characters of strong feeling, Carmen and Johnny. They understand those aspects of each other that maybe other characters in the series don’t get to see, like how sensitive Johnny is. Carmen sees it and she identifies with that. So they provide a certain ground for each other, which is really lovely,” explained the actress.

She went on to say that she does not believe Ali is necessarily a threat to Carmen. The 37-year-old told the publication:

I think it was nice to see Johnny’s character have some closure from that past with the ‘one that got away,’ but we shall see what he does with that information and that new sense of closure. And also what Ali does.

In the same interview, the actress also shared her opinion on how Miguel will respond to the news that Carmen is dating his sensei.

“I think it’s all in the delivery of how he finds out,” said Rubio. “I know nothing about Season 4, but in an ideal world I’d be like, ‘They’re going to sit him down and tell them about it.’ I think it’s probably going to be more juicy if he finds out some other way, but we shall see.”

William Zabka Has Also Talked About the Relationship

William Zabka shared similar sentiments about his character’s involvement with Carmen. During a January 2021 interview with USA Today, the actor noted that he appreciated Ali returning to Johnny’s life. He clarified, however, that he felt Johnny made the correct decision with choosing Carmen.

“Johnny really loves Carmen, he really loves (her son, Miguel),” said Zabka. “[Johnny and Ali have] grown… You realize that when you bump into somebody later in life – it worked then, we still love each other but we can’t move from here forward.”

To see more of Carmen and Johnny, be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

