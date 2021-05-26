Cobra Kai Star Discusses Life Changes After Recovering From COVID

Since its premiere in 2018, Vanessa Rubio has portrayed Miguel Diaz’s (Xolo Maridueña) mother, Carmen in the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai.” As of the third season, the character has a significant role as she is Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) primary love interest.

In early 2020, the actress revealed she had contracted coronavirus and documented her experience on social media. In an Instagram post, which was uploaded on April 4, 2020, the 37-year-old explained that after exhibiting “all the symptoms,” she “was pretty scared at first.” She went on to say that she decided to combat the virus by using “ home remedies and essential oils.” On April 23, 2020, Rubio took to Instagram to let her followers know that she “fully recovered from Covid.”

Vanessa Rubio Discussed Making Life Changes Since Recovering From COVID-19 in a February Interview

During a February 2021 interview on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, Rubio discussed how her life has changed since recovering from COVID-19. She explained that, like many people, she believed 2020 was “going to be a great year,” until the pandemic began. The actress noted that she got “sick with COVID around late March” while living in New York.

“Basically half of my [apartment] building got it. We all admitted it to each other later. Like later in the year, which is kind of funny,” said Rubio.

She went on to say that while it “was not pleasant to get,” she was able to make a full recovery within a relatively short amount of time.

“Thankfully I got rid of it in like two weeks just on my own and um, yeah so I’m here,” stated Rubio.

The actress revealed that getting COVID-19 changed her outlook on life and was the catalysis in her decision to leave New York.

“It did really give me impetus to make moves. You know, I moved to California last year. I was a little hesitant and scared to move during the pandemic but I was like, ‘you know what if I learned anything from being sick that it’s like you have to take every day as it is and make those moves that you want to make no matter how hard it is.’ Because you might be stuck in bed and not be able to do it and we all know that sucks,” said the actress.

Rubio Discussed Carmen & Johnny’s Relationship During the Interview

During the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” interview, Rubio also commented on Carmen’s relationship with Johnny. She acknowledged that fans of “Cobra Kai” enjoy “see[ing] them together,” and asserted that “they do have staying power.” She then revealed that she is a fan of their dynamic with each other.

“I think they are written in a really lovely way because they are kind of learning from each other, evolving on their own in order to get to this place where they can get together. But I mean Johnny has his issues and Carmen definitely has her — she’s overcoming her own internal issues which I think is a little more quieter than Johnny’s,” said the actress.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January, Rubio also talked about Johnny and Carmen’s romance. She disclosed how she hopes their relationship will play out in the show’s upcoming fourth season.

“I hope that it’s treated with humor and delicacy and that we do get to see these two characters — Johnny and Carmen come together more and really kind of, you know, live the fruits of their labor with each other,” said the actress.

To see more of Rubio, check out “Cobra Kai,” available on Netflix.

