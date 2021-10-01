Was William Zabka a Martial Artist Before Being Cast as Johnny?

In the 1984 film “The Karate Kid,” William “Billy” Zabka played a ruthless karate student named Johnny Lawrence. The 55-year-old is currently reprising the role on the hit Netflix series “Cobra Kai.”

In both “The Karate Kid” and “Cobra Kai,” Johnny exhibits some impressive karate skills. This may have led some fans to wonder if Zabka was a martial artist prior to being cast as the former bully.

William Zabka Revealed if He Practiced Martial Arts Prior To Playing Johnny While on a Panel

During a recent panel at the 2021 Planet Comicon, alongside his “Cobra Kai” co-star Martin Kove, Zabka spoke about whether he previously practiced martial arts prior to joining the “Karate Kid” cast when he was just 18 years old.

“I didn’t know any karate,” revealed the actor.

He then shared that during the audition process for the film, he believed that his lack of karate skills lessened the chance of him securing the role. He also referenced the fact that Johnny has a fondness for motorcycles in “The Karate Kid.”

“I really didn’t think I would get the part. When I read the script he was a motorcycle gang leader. He was a karate black belt, so I really took myself out of the equation, thinking well, you know — so I learned everything for the film. They trained us,” explained the 55-year-old.

The actor also shared that he had not previously ridden a motorcycle.

“It was my first time on a motorcycle, first time with a black headband, all the new things, you know,” said the actor.

During an August live stream, with his “Cobra Kai” co-stars, Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, and Jacob Bertrand, Zabka noted that he was athletic growing up, which enabled him to land the part.

“In high school I was a wrestler, I was a good wrestler in high school, I was really like limber and all that, which was helpful when I learned my karate. I think that’s what got me — is that they could stretch me. Like my final audition was like them stretching me in different ways and seeing if my legs would bend. And I think my training and my, you know, all my conditioning at that point may have helped with that,” said Zabka.

William Zabka Discussed Training for ‘Cobra Kai’ in August 2021

During an August 2021 SAG-AFTRA Foundation interview, with the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, William Zabka discussed how he has trained for “Cobra Kai.” He explained that the cast trains prior to the production of each season.

“We try to train so much for the show before we get there. You know, have a karate trainer, work out, so you’re getting limber, getting ready to go, stretching out,” said Zabka.

The father-of-two also noted that the show’s actors have a limited amount of time to learn the fight sequences.

“These fight scenes aren’t — they’re not luxurious, I’ll tell you that. They don’t give you — you don’t go there and A to Z, you don’t have a lot of time to put these together. They’re put together very fast, we see them, sometimes we’re learning them on the day,” said Zabka.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Suggests How Fans Should Watch Season 4