WATCH: Daniel LaRusso & Mike Barnes Face Off in a Brutal Battle

At the beginning of “The Karate Kid Part III,” John Kreese (Martin Kove) is down on his luck. After Cobra Kai’s defeat at the 1984 All Valley Tournament, the sensei loses all of his students. Kreese’s long-time friend, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who happens to be a billionaire, comes up with a convoluted plan to help his business from sinking. The businessman decides to hire a 17-year-old professional martial artist, named Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), to face off Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) at the 1985 All Valley. The epic scene can be watched below.





The Karate Kid Part III: Daniel VS Mike HD CLIP What’s happening in this The Karate Kid Part III movie clip? Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Mike (Sean Kanan) face off in the tournament final. Mike makes mistakes on purpose so he can hit Daniel and hurt him, to weaken him. Daniel gets up several times but ends up being too tired to keep going. He… 2020-11-15T19:00:00Z

Mike Barnes Does Not Fight Fair in ‘The Karate Kid Part III’

In the “Karate Kid Part III” scene, Mike Barnes scores the first point by hitting Daniel in the side. After Daniel attempts to kick him, Barnes performs an “illegal groin kick.” The referee warns the martial artist that if he “do[es] that again [he] is disqualified.” The 17-year-old manages to punch Daniel in the stomach causing him to collapse. Barnes once again performs an illegal move but is given another chance. He then chases Daniel off the mat, causing him to bump into Silver. The businessman smugly tells the New Jersey native that “now the real pain begins Danny-Boy.” Barnes continually kicks Daniel in the back before repeatedly punching him.

Before Daniel and Barnes do a “sudden death match,” Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) provides his student with some words of encouragement.

“Is okay to lose to opponent, must not lose to fear,” says Miyagi.

When Daniel responds that he is afraid of Barnes, his sensei instructs him to “stay focused.”

“Daniel-san you’re best karate is still inside you. Now time let out,” said the sensei.

Daniel remains listless on the mat until Barnes start yelling disparaging and racist remarks about Mr. Miyagi. The teenager begins to practice kata which confuses his opponent. Daniel is then able to flip Barnes over and is announced the winner.

The Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Spoke About Mike Barnes in August 2021

In May 2021, Netflix revealed that Thomas Ian Griffith will be appearing as Terry Silver in “Cobra Kai” season 4, which will premiere on December 31, 2021. For this reason, some fans may be curious if Sean Kanan will also reprise his role in the series.

In an August 2021 interview with AwardsWatch, the show’s creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg commented on whether Mike Barnes will be featured in season 4. Hurwitz shared that it is a possibility that Kanan will eventually make an appearance on the Emmy-nominated show.

“A lot of actors in the franchise, you know, are interested in being on the show. You know, since season 1 when they got to see a number of their former co-stars return,” explained the executive producer. “And then as we see in each season brought more of them back, you know, everyone knows that there’s this moment where they could get the call and you know, Sean is somebody who has expressed interest in returning publicly. He’s someone who is certainly meaningful in the ‘Karate Kid’ universe. You know, it is certainly possible that he could show up again in the series, perhaps he’s already filmed.”

