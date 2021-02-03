Which Cobra Kai Character Are You?

Cobra Kai has had many different plotlines and relationships throughout the series. At it’s core, however, the show revolves around one dynamic, Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The two characters have been at odds since high school, butting heads over Ali and duking it out at the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Since The Karate Kid two have grown up and now lead very different lives. Johnny is stuck in the 80’s, clueless about technology and modern day trends. He has become a burnout handyman and deadbeat dad, but is slowly getting his life back together when he and Daniel cross paths again.

Daniel LaRusso’s life has gone much differently than Johnny’s. Daniel has opened his own car dealership, settled down with his wife Amanda, and lives in luxury with his two children.

The two could not be more different, yet the show continues to reveal how they are similar. Daniel and Johnny are both crazy about karate, love Golf N’Stuff, and still view the opposite as the villain in their story.

Here’s a look at what makes each character unique, and a couple traits that you might share with them.

Discipline

Daniel LaRusso, as Mr. Miyagi taught him, puts an emphasis on balance in his life. In his own words, “balance is kind’ve my thing.” The whole intention of reopening the Miyagi-Do dojo was to bring balance back to the valley. To Daniel, balance means that things are under control and decisions are well thought out.

Johnny represents the opposite. His philosophy in life and karate is to strike first. He is impulsive. He often acts without really thinking about how it will impact his life and those around him.

The difference between the two men is best shown when they team up in Cobra Kai season 3 to track down Robby. When they visit the prison Johnny is quick to rough up the inmates for information, whereas at first Daniel is scared of breaking the rules and striking them. Later, when they follow the mini-van to the auto body shop, Johnny chases the man inside while Daniel says that they should simply call the cops.

If you like to think of yourself as a calm, controlled person, you probably admire Daniel’s concept of balance and are similar to him. If your impulse is to act first, think later, you probably are closer to Johnny.

Flexibility

This category is not based upon physical flexibility, as I am sure both karate masters can touch their toes. I am talking about flexibility of lifestyle, and your ability to adapt to the world around you.

Johnny is the perfect example of someone who is unwilling to adapt and change. He has no interest in learning about computers and new technologies, and only gets online because Miguel convinces him that it will help grow the Cobra Kai dojo. Johnny cares about what goes on in the real world in front of him, and when he runs into a problem he will find the least diplomatic way to handle it. Sometimes his rigidity comes in handy, however, like when he made sure that Carmen’s ill-intentioned boyfriend left her alone.

While Daniel can still be pretty stubborn, he does do a better job of seeing others’ perspectives, outside of Johnny. He is unrelenting about getting his Miyagi-Do dojo up and running to compete with Cobra Kai. Outside of the karate world, however, he has proven that he can handle problems in a pretty mindful way. He realizes that he is sometimes overbearing and negotiates his problems with his daughter, Sam, pretty well. He also took the time to prioritize his business and livelihood, taking a trip to Japan to meet with an important manufacturer.

If you find yourself to be rigid and stubborn, you are probably like Johnny. If not, you are more similar to Daniel.

Empathy

Johnny as a character does not entirely lack empathy. He has emotional connections, like his relationship with Miguel. He takes Miguel’s injury very hard, and places a lot of the blame on himself. Johnny’s ability to show empathy, however, is not the best. He is a perfect example of tough love, seeking to make his pupils better by being hard on them. He rejects weakness and pushes for greatness.

Daniel as a teacher is much different from Johnny. He is more of a nurturing and calming presence. Daniel’s focus is on achieving a peaceful state of mind, and is interested in imparting life lessons rather than teaching kids how to be a badass. He seeks growth in his students through reflection and maturity and emphasizes that they feel supported through the process.

If you show support for your loved ones through tough love and discipline, you are similar to Johnny. If you prioritize being nurturing and caring, you are likely closer Daniel.

The ability to use empathy in their teaching is probably where the two characters are most different. This difference is what is going to make Cobra Kai season 4 so interesting, as the two sensei seek to work together to take down Kreese.

READ NEXT: Cobra Kai Star Says Sensei Kreese Is Not a Bad Guy