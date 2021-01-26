The Top 3 Times Robby Felt Betrayed in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 3

Robby Keene, portrayed by Tanner Buchanan in Cobra Kai, has had a pretty difficult story so far. His father, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), has been estranged his entire life, and his mother, Shannon Keene (Diona Baird), is a recovering alcoholic who had to leave Robby for rehab. He spent most of his upbringing running scams and fending for himself until Daniel LaRusso took him in as a student.

As season 3 progresses Robby feels betrayed and alone to the point that he goes to John Kreese (Martin Kove) for a place to stay, and becomes one of his students. Robby’s switch from Miyagi-Do to Cobra Kai shifts his character from once friendly and positive to now angry and dangerous.

Here are three characters who Robby felt betrayed by during Cobra Kai season 3.

Daniel LaRusso

As Robby’s former sensei, Daniel was someone who Robby admired and trusted. He was there for Robby when his father wasn’t, and gave him a place to live when he was left all on his own. They also spent lots of time together training, and had developed a real sensei-to-student bond.

When Robby goes on the run after injuring Miguel, Daniel and Johnny team up to track him down. Eventually, Robby goes to his mother in rehab to talk. Daniel comes to the rehab facility and tries to reason with Robby, explaining that he will get a lighter sentence if he turns himself in. Before he can get through to Robby, the police arrive and take Robby into custody.

Even though he turned him in, Daniel still cares about Robby and truly thought he was acting in his best interest. He tries to tell him that he will visit every day, but Robby tells him not to bother and refuses to take his calls while he is in juvie. He further cuts ties with Daniel once he is released, feeling completely betrayed by one of the people he trusted most.

Sam LaRusso

Sam (Mary Mouser) and Robby became fast friends while students at Miyagi-Do, and eventually end up dating after Sam’s breakup with Miguel (Xolo Mariduena). Robby and Sam go to a party at the end of Cobra Kai season 2 and Sam ends up getting drunk and kissing Miguel. Robby is unaware until the next day when they are at school and Tory (Peyton List), Miguel’s girlfriend at the time, reveals that she saw the kiss, and was coming for Sam.

A giant brawl between Miyagi-Do and Cobra Kai ensues throughout the halls of the school, which ultimately results in Robby kicking Miguel over a balcony and sending him into a coma. Robby then goes on the run, and is eventually arrested. After doing his time in Juvie, Robby goes to Miyagi-Do to find Sam and talk. When he arrives he finds Sam and Miguel training together and angrily breaks up with her.

Sam was the only person that Robby still had trust in after being released from Juvie. Finding her with Miguel, the guy who she had cheated on him with, was devastating. When he realizes he has nobody left, he ultimately goes to Kreese for a place to stay.

Johnny Lawrence

Johnny is Robby’s father who has never been there for him. Towards the end of season 2, however, things were looking up for their relationship. Robby goes to Johnny’s after the party, and Johnny drives Robby to school the next day. After Robby gets arrested, though, Johnny messes up again by not showing up for their meeting because of Miguel’s surgery.

In Robby’s mind this is the final straw for his father. He thinks that Johnny has repeatedly chosen Miguel over him, and when Johnny attempts to talk to him while doing community service Robby tells him “I don’t need you anymore.”

When Robby is released he cuts off ties with Johnny at the same time as Daniel, and eventually winds up with Kreese. Robby’s feelings that nobody was there for him drove him to a man that he does not fully trust. Later, in the fight at the Cobra Kai dojo, Robby lashes out at Johnny, blaming him for all of his life’s misfortunes. At the end of the season he chooses to stay and train with Kreese to defend the Cobra Kai dojo.

Robby’s storyline has been full of betrayal and hardships, which ultimately drove him to the villainous Kreese by the end of season 3. The rest of his character’s story should be interesting to watch play out. If Robby is to be redeemed and leave Cobra Kai, the above three characters will need to find a way to regain his trust.

READ NEXT: Kumiko From ‘Cobra Kai’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know