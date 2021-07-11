‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Reveal Why They Announced Terry Silver’s Return

Limited information is known about the highly anticipated upcoming season of “Cobra Kai,” which is expected to debut in late 2021. However, in May, it was confirmed the character, Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), will be featured in the new episodes. A brief season 4 teaser trailer was uploaded on the official “Cobra Kai” Instagram account that shows Silver concealed in shadows.

“Have patience. He’s just getting everything rolling. Terry Silver returns to the dojo for Cobra Kai IV,” read the caption of the post.

As “Karate Kid” fans are aware, in the third installment of the martial arts film franchise, the popular character makes Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) life miserable as a favor to his friend John Kreese (Martin Kove). Typically, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, do not divulge when they are going to reintroduce a beloved character from the “Karate Kid” films, like Silver. For instance, viewers were not aware that Elisabeth Shue was going to return as Ali Mills until the premiere of season 3 in January 2021. For this reason, some fans may be curious as to why a teaser trailer confirming that Silver will appear in the upcoming season was released months in advance.

The Co-Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Revealed Why They Announced Silver’s Return

During a July 2021 interview on the “Cobra Kai Kompanion” podcast, Hurwitz and Heald discussed the teaser trailer. Heald explained that after filming for season 4 wrapped up in April, “there was a desire to do casting announcements for some new faces that are coming to the season.” However, the show’s creators felt Thomas Ian Griffith’s appearance, “really earned a little bit more than a casting announcement.” He also noted that “every time [they’ve] had a legacy character return to the franchise it’s been a complete secret.”

“So this was also kind of playing with the fandom’s expectations that, you know, that we would never do this. It’s fun to kind of say here he comes and let you deal with what that nightmare might mean,” said Heald.

Hurwitz also noted that the writers “felt like [they] set it up pretty clearly at the end of season 3” that Kreese contacted Silver.

“We could either have everybody wait the whole time to figure out is he going to come back or not but we thought we were pretty, pretty — we were tipping the hand pretty strongly,” explained the writer.

Hurwitz also revealed that the writers wanted to give Silver “a Joker-like teaser trailer” because while he is a “very memorable” character, “The Karate Kid Part III” “isn’t beloved by everybody.” He explained that “his character was so larger than life and so over the top that he warranted that sort of supervillain kind of treatment.” The 43-year-old went on to say that Netflix “also had that idea.”

“They felt the same way given all the creative that they were hearing, you know, with our plans for the show. So even while we were still making the show there was talk of this kind of a thing happening,” explained Hurwitz.

Ralph Macchio Discussed Silver’s Reintroduction to the ‘Karate Kid’ Franchise

While it is unclear what exact role Silver will play in the upcoming season, he will likely be one of Daniel’s many karate rivals. In May 2021 interview with The Wrap, Ralph Macchio explained that Hurwitz, Heald, and Schlossberg discussed the character’s reintroduction for quite some time.

“They’ve always had that in the crosshairs: when to bring Terry Silver back and in what capacity. And how he plays in regard to the Kreese character, the Johnny Lawrence character, the [Daniel] LaRusso character. It’s another wrench in our karate soap opera,” said the actor.

