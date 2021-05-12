Courtney Henggeler on if Amanda Will Betray Daniel in Season 4

In the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai,” Courtney Henggeler plays Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) wife Amanda. Throughout the first two seasons, she has limited patience for her husband’s obsession with karate and his long-standing rivalry with Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka). However, during season 3, the mother-of-two finally recognizes that Sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) and his ruthless Cobra Kai students are a danger to her family. In season 3, episode 5, she attempts to take matters into her own hands and confronts the Vietnam veteran. After a brief conversation, however, she also resorts to violence and slaps him, which results in him filing a restraining order against her.

Courtney Henggeler Commented on if Her Character Would Team up With John Kreese

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January, Henggeler commented on whether her character would ever consider teaming up with Kreese in “Cobra Kai” season 4. She revealed that she was intrigued by the idea but felt that it was an unlikely scenario.

“I would love to see what it would take for Amanda to join Cobra Kai. Like what twisted story has to happen for Amanda to be like, ‘okay you hurt my husband and my children but I’ll join forces with you.’ So that would be interesting. I think that alone sounds like an interesting plan,” said the actress.

The 42-year-old also stated that she had come across a fan theory that Kreese is Amanda’s biological father. She explained that she appreciated the notion her character is secretly working for Kreese to finally take down Daniel.

“That would be great. This whole time she’s been like a mole. Living with Ralph Macchio and children. It’s crazy, I love it… That’s a long game. That’s some serious revenge right there,” said the actress.

Henggeler Has Talked About How the LaRussos Will Defeat Kreese in Season 4

It is unlikely that Amanda will betray her husband in the upcoming season. In fact, during an interview with LRM Online, Henggeler asserted that she believes the entire LaRusso family will band together to ensure Kreese stops teaching karate in the San Fernando Valley.

“I mean I think we are in a crisis mode right now so I think we need to tackle what’s in front of us and what’s in front of us is pretty terrifying. And so I think our family — I mean I’m just guessing but I’m assuming that our family is going to hunker down and like we are going to tackle this and then once this we overcome that then we’ll be able to like let’s go on vacation,” explained the actress.

While Henggeler did not specify how her character will help Daniel, fans can assume that the plan does not involve Amanda learning karate. In a January interview with Awards Radar, the actress asserted that the character will never practice martial arts in “Cobra Kai.”

“I think it would be jumping the shark. I think that would be — even I, even as much as I want to, and once again, I am willing and able. I mean, I’m not really able, but I can train and maybe be able. I know that like I’m the last character if… Amanda does a flying spin kick, it’s just kind of weird,” stated the mother of two.

