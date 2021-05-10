‘Cobra Kai’ Creator Remarks on if Elisabeth Shue Will Be in Season 4

In the first two seasons of “Cobra Kai,” Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) longs for his ex-girlfriend Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue), despite only having a relatively brief relationship with her in high school. In season 1, episode 9, the character even briefly bonds with his rival Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who also dated Ali, over missing her.

Ali does make an appearance during the show’s third season. While visiting her family for the holidays, the Colorado-based pediatric surgeon decides to grab lunch with Johnny. They end up going to Golf N’ Stuff, where they almost share a kiss, and later attend a holiday party. While at the event, Ali also spends time with Daniel and his wife, Amanda (Courtney Henggeler). The mother-of-two eventually bids her ex-boyfriends goodbye, giving them both a sense of closure.

One of the Creators of “Cobra Kai” Gave a Vague Answer About if Ali Mills Will Be in Season 4

Despite only appearing in two episodes during “Cobra Kai” season 3, some fans may be curious if Elisabeth Shue will be returning for the show’s fourth season.

While speaking to TVLine in January, one of the show’s creators, Josh Heald, gave a vague answer on whether Ali will appear in the upcoming season, which is expected to be released on Netflix in late 2021.

“We won’t comment on what our future plans are with anybody who’s a legacy character from those movies other than to say that we have a long story left to tell. We always leave the door wide open for anybody from the Miyagi-verse to come in and out of the series,” asserted the executive producer.

Elisabeth Shue Also Talked About Appearing in Upcoming Seasons

In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Elisabeth Shue also talked about the likelihood of her playing Ali again in future seasons of “Cobra Kai.” She joked that the writers “already have a plan” for her return.

“It’s going to be season 9. Ali is going to come back to the Valley and start her own dojo, and it’s going to be a three-way fight for the soul of the Valley,” said the 57-year-old.

While speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Shue also revealed that while she was a fan of “Cobra Kai,” she initially “wondered how Ali would even fit into that story.”

“But then when I saw how they actually structured the show and the sort of beautiful immaturity of the characters, who haven’t really grown up as much as you would hope in 35 years, I can see why Ali would still be a part of their journey,” stated the actress.

She also noted that she appreciated the show’s creators “Jon [Hurwitz], Josh [Heald], and Hayden [Schlossberg] for coming up with a way of bringing [Ali] back into the world in an impactful way.” She referenced the fact that her character helped Daniel and Johnny come to the realization that they share quite a few similarities, which lessened their animosity toward each other.

“The joy in coming back was because it was impactful, and [Daniel and Johnny] did still care so much for her. I’m so glad that that role was left for her to play,” said the actress.

