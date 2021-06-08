Will ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Be the End of the Series?

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is expected to premiere on Netflix in late 2021. While fans have been eagerly awaiting the upcoming season, some viewers may be concerned that it will mark the end of the series, as a fifth season has not been confirmed.

The Creators of “Cobra Kai” Commented on the Show’s Future Seasons

While Netflix has not officially released a statement about the show’s longevity, the creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, indicated that there will be more seasons during a June Collider interview. Hurwitz explained that the writers do not have “added pressure to elongate the series,” but “[t]here’s still a lot more story to tell, in [their] minds.”

“We just finished shooting Season 4 and we have a lot more that we’re excited to do, going forward. So, we can’t tell you exactly how many seasons we’re going to have, but we know that we’re going to enter each season with enthusiasm and confidence. Eventually, we’ll talk to our friends at Sony and Netflix and say, ‘We think this is probably around the time we should be winding it down,’ and hopefully they’ll give us that time to do it. We’ll see,” said the executive producer.

Later in the interview, Schlossberg discussed the likelihood of making a “Cobra Kai” spinoff series. He explained that the show’s writers “think every character has a lot of story to tell.” He told the publication:

Is that something that would be a part of the “Cobra Kai” story, or is it something where somebody deserves their own story? These are all things that we talk about. We love this universe and love the idea of playing with it. Everything is possible.

Schlossberg Expressed Interest in a Spinoff About Young Kreese

While Schlossberg did not specify which character could get their own spinoff, he told TVLine in January that the writers were interested in further delving into John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) past. As fans are aware, in the show’s third season, a series of flashbacks revealed that Young Kreese, played by Barrett Carnahan, went through several tragic experiences during the Vietnam war.

“We spend time with Kreese’s backstory [in Season 3], but we could’ve spent more time with Kreese’s backstory. We have so many things to tell in these half-hour episodes, it ends up not being enough,” said Schlossberg.

While speaking to Comic Book Resources in January, Barrett Carnahan expressed interest in starring in a spinoff series. He stated that the opportunity would “be incredible.”

“That’d be so bada** to learn more about Kreese. I think that the fans would love that,” asserted the 28-year-old.

During a January interview uploaded on the Cobra Kai Kid YouTube channel, Emily Marie Palmer, who portrays Young Kreese’s girlfriend Betsy, also discussed the possibility of appearing on a spinoff focusing on the martial artist.

“I think that would be fantastic. Even if I had not played Betsy I would love to see that. I think that would be great. So I hope they do and of course, I’d be thrilled to return as Betsy,” said the actress.

To see more of Carnahan and Palmer, check out “Cobra Kai” season 3, available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Has Made One Aspect of Ralph Macchio’s Life ‘Tougher’