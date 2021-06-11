William Zabka Comments on if Mike Barnes Will Be in Season 4

The creators of “Cobra Kai,” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg, recently announced that Thomas Ian Griffith will be reprising the role of Terry Silver in the show’s upcoming fourth season. As fans are aware, the character was introduced as John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) unhinged friend in the 1989 martial arts film “The Karate Kid Part III.” In the movie, Silver recruits a 17-year-old professional martial artist named Mike Barnes, played by Sean Kanan, to fight Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) at the 1985 All Valley Tournament.

With the news that Silver is coming back to the San Fernando Valley, some fans may be curious if Barnes will also be returning in “Cobra Kai” season 4.

William Zabka Commented on Whether Mike Barnes & Julie Pierce Will Be in Season 4

Before Thomas Ian Griffith’s return was made public, William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, commented on if certain characters will be featured in the upcoming season. During a recent interview, uploaded on Dewey’s Movie YouTube channel, the actor was asked whether fans can expect to see Silver, Barnes, and the character Julie Pierce, played by Hilary Swank, in “The Next Karate Kid,” again.

Zabka did not give a definite answer and joked that he is “not allowed to say anything or they will take [him] out to pasture.” He did note that any of those characters could make an appearance on “Cobra Kai.”

“They’re all great. You know, they’re all in the universe. Anybody could be coming,” said the actor.

Zabka also agreed that it would be “cool” for Silver, Barnes, and Julie to eventually return to the Valley.

Sean Kanan Has Discussed His Character’s Possible Return

During a January interview with Desert Sun, Sean Kanan expressed interest in joining the “Cobra Kai” cast. He suggested that fans will likely see his character again, as the show’s creators “would like to work everybody [from the ‘Karate Kid’ movies] in” the show. He went on to say that he often gets asked by fans if he will be in future seasons of the acclaimed series.

“At least 50 people a day hit me up on Instagram asking me if I’m coming back for season four. I think there’s a definite possibility, but I can neither confirm nor deny,” said the actor.

The “Studio City” star made similar comments during an April interview posted on Ken Cole’s YouTube channel. He repeated that he “can neither confirm nor deny” that he has any involvement with the series. The actor clarified, however, that he was not “being coy and trying to tease people.”

“But you know, I don’t think it’s fair to the show, to the writers and producers, uh, if I comment on whether or not, you know, we’ll be seeing Mike Barnes again,” said Kanan.

He went on to say that he is grateful for the response he has received from fans since “Cobra Kai” premiered.

“I appreciate everybody’s interest. I’m incredibly flattered that a role that I played 30 some years ago still has relevance and is something that people talk about,” said the 54-year-old.

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is expected to be released on Netflix in late 2021.

