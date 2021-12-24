William Zabka on Johnny & Robby’s Storyline in ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

On the Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai,” Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) has a complicated relationship with his teenage son, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). In season 3, Robby feels betrayed by both his father and his mentor Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), and makes an alliance with ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove).

In the trailer for “Cobra Kai” season 4, which premiered on December 9, 2021, the teenager can be seen teaching his fellow Cobra Kai student techniques that Daniel had taught him.

William Zabka Spoke About Johnny & Robby’s Relationship in a December 2021 Interview

While speaking to Screen Rant in December 2021, William “Billy” Zabka discussed his character’s relationship with his son in season 4, which will premiere on December 31, 2021. He teased that fans can expect Johnny to date his beloved student Miguel Diaz’s (Xolo Maridueña) mother, Carmen, played by Vanessa Rubio. The actor then shared that the Eagle Fang owner views Miguel as “his son.”

“The core of who Johnny is is he wants to be a dad to Robby [Tanner Buchanan], he wants to be a good father figure, and he wants to be a good mentor. And he’s gonna fight for that. Miguel has Johnny’s heart and I love that relationship. It’s a great journey, where they go,” said Zabka.

He then explained that Johnny will have a difficult time trying to connect with Robby. He noted that the misguided teenager “has completely turned his back on his dad.” Zabka told the publication:

Johnny has to let him go and experience what’s that about. He loves his son, he wishes his son would listen to his advice but it’s like talking to a brick wall. Kids grow up and they go their own way, and there’s a letting go point. But Johnny would like nothing more than a relationship with his son. It’s a painful journey for Johnny. He wants his son back, but is he gonna get him? We’ll see.

Tanner Buchanan Spoke About Robby’s Feelings Toward His Father

During a December 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tanner Buchanan shared he understands why Robby resents his father. He also noted that his character’s mother, Shannon Michelle Keene (Diora Baird), suffered from alcohol abuse.

“First off Johnny left when he was born, he’s never had a dad. His mom has been in drugs and different relationships and alcohol and she’s not been there for him, so he’s never had any parents. He’s always been in the wrong crowd and they, obviously, have not taught him the right way to do things at all,” said the actor.

He also expressed sympathy for Robby because his girlfriend, Samantha (Mary Mouser), broke up with him while he was serving time after accidentally hospitalizing Miguel.

“The girl that he really likes while he was in juvie has made a connection back with her ex [Miguel], so it’s like he doesn’t get a break,” stated Buchanan.

The actor went on to say that his character may benefit from going to therapy.

“He, definitely, has a lot of inner work to do. I don’t know how he would go about it because I feel like these therapy sessions would be hours long every single day,” quipped Buchanan.

To see more of Zabka and Buchanan, check out the first three seasons of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix.

