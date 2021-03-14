The Reason Why William Zabka Was Taken Out Of Disneyland

Audiences were introduced to Johnny Lawrence, portrayed by William “Billy” Zabka, in the 1984 martial arts film The Karate Kid. In the movie, the Cobra Kai team member constantly bullies Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). According to Zabka, fans have approached him in public because of the role for over three decades.

In 2019, Zabka Revealed He Was “Surrounded” By Fans While Visiting Disneyland

In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE Now, Zabka recounted a particularly overwhelming experience with fans. The 55-year-old explained that the incident occurred while he was visiting Disneyland soon after The Karate Kid premiered.

“I think back in the day I was at Disneyland that was the day that it dawned on me that this movie got big and I was with a bunch of my buddies. I got surrounded. Someone had said ‘there’s the guy from Karate Kid,’” recalled the actor.

He went on to say that the situation got out of hand, and he was requested to leave the theme park.

“And it turned into one of those things they had to take me out of Disneyland, you know. And I was like, ‘this is weird,’” said Zabka.

He then suggested that most of his encounters with Karate Kid fans are not that intense, stating “it was just that one moment.”

While speaking to The Week in 2010, however, Zabka noted that his portrayal of Johnny has caused a few individuals to try to get in a physical altercation with him. He told the publication:

There was a rumor that there was some karate gang looking for me. I had a couple of guys that wanted to challenge me. I diffused that real quick and explained that I’m an actor, and if you want to get my stunt choreographer here, I’d be happy to fight you.

Zabka shared similar sentiments during a March 2014 interview with Vulture.

“I had a couple times back in the day, where I had some guys who wanted to call me out. I’d say, ‘You don’t know me. If you did know me, we’d probably be friends. But if you want to be a jerk, let’s go outside right now.’ And that was the end of that,” said the father-of-two.

He clarified that fans are usually excited to interact with him.

“I get more people that want to join the Cobra Kai than want to fight me. I get guys in headbands saying, ‘Cobra Kai never die!’” stated the actor.

Zabka Has Discussed How Fans Have Reacted To Johnny Since ‘Cobra Kai’ Premiered

During a January interview with the Associated Press, Zabka noted members of the Karate Kid fandom have been more vocal about their love for his character since Cobra Kai was released in 2018.

As fans of the acclaimed series are aware, the show allows Johnny the share his perspective on certain events that occurred during The Karate Kid. The character, while still flawed, also develops into a better person.

“For 35 some years they hated Johnny Lawrence or they loved to hate Johnny Lawrence or a sliver of the fans saw the good in Johnny Lawrence and gave him a break. But yeah, the fact that people are loving Johnny Lawrence and that he’s entertaining them and they’re on the ride with Johnny and rooting him on it feels incredible, man. It feels really really incredible,” said Zabka.

