William Zabka Reveals His ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Star Made Him Feel Rattled

Since 2018, William “Billy” Zabka has reprised the role of his “Karate Kid” character Johnny Lawrence on the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai.” On the show, it is revealed that Johnny had a difficult upbringing because of his abusive stepfather, Sid Weinberg, played by Ed Asner. The former executive appears in the show’s first episode after paying Johnny’s bail following his fight with high school students in defense of Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña).

William Zabka Discussed an Interaction With Ed Asner During a Recent Interview

During a recent interview on the “WTF Podcast with Marc Maron,” Zabka discussed being able to work with Asner. He revealed that the “first scene” he shot for “Cobra Kai” was with the 91-year-old actor. He stated that soon after meeting him, Asner “called[ed] [him] over” during “a rehearsal.”

“He says, ‘Is there anything else I could give you?’ And I said, ‘No, you’re doing great.’ I said, ‘You know, how about you –” and he said, ‘Go f*** yourself,’” recalled the actor.

Zabka revealed that he was surprised by the vulgar response but soon realized that Asner was doing “it in character.”

“He rattled me. He got me in this place. I’m like ‘s*** did Ed Asner really say that?’ Then I was like, ‘no he’s doing this device’ which he does all the time off camera,’” revealed the actor.

William Zabka Also Talked About His Relationship With Ralph Macchio & Martin Kove

During the interview with Marc Maron, Zabka also discussed his relationship with Ralph Macchio, who plays his on-screen rival, Daniel LaRusso, and Martin Kove, who portrays ruthless sensei John Kreese. He stated that he attended “Karate Kid” conventions and panels with his co-stars throughout the years before “Cobra Kai” started production. The actor revealed that he was at the “Comic-Con in Florida” with the actors when he received the news that the show’s first season was officially going to be produced. While Macchio and Zabka were in “the pitch meetings” for the show, Kove was unaware of the project.

“I had to break it to him outside this bar. It was rainy at night and he was about to go to his room. And I was like, ‘Hey I need to tell you about something that’s going on right now it’s a thing called’ Cobra Kai,’” said Zabka.

According to the 55-year-old, Kove immediately wanted to know when his character would appear on the show and was disappointed when he found out that Kreese is reintroduced during the first season finale.

“He was like, ‘Well, when do I come on? When’s my part?’ and I go, ‘Well they’re gonna call you but I think it’s like the end of episode 10.’ He was like, ‘Why the end? Why can’t I come in the middle? Why can’t I come in episode two? Have them call me,'” recalled Zabka.

While speaking to ET Canada in 2019, Kove discussed returning to the “Karate Kid” franchise as Kreese. He discussed being scene partners with Macchio and Zabka after over three decades apart.

“It was really cool and I was tingly. It was really fun. It kind of made the work easy, you know, because we were just looking forward to play,” said the 75-year-old.

The upcoming fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is expected to be released later this year.

