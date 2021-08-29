William Zabka Shares Sweet Message in Wake of Ed Asner’s Death

On August 29, Ed Asner, who made his mark in the entertainment industry throughout the last 60 years, “has died,” as reported by TMZ.

One of the 91-year-old actor’s latest projects was the hit martial arts series “Cobra Kai.” On the show, he portrayed Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) cruel step-father, Sid Weinberg, who begrudgingly helps him out of financial binds.

William “Billy” Zabka Shared a Message on Twitter in Wake of Asner’s Death

William “Billy” Zabka recently took to Twitter to comment on his co-star’s death. The 55-year-old shared a Deadline article announcing Asner’s passing. In his caption, he spoke highly of the “Mary Tyler Moore Show” star.

Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner 💔 🙌🏼 https://t.co/5pfDJuMR2t — William Zabka (@WilliamZabka) August 29, 2021

“Devastated to hear this news. What a legend. What a beautiful human and special friend. I learned so much from him. My love and deepest condolences to the Asner family #RIP Dear Ed @TheOnlyEdAsner [broken heart emoji] [raised hands emoji],” read the tweet.

The co-creators of “Cobra Kai” Jon Hurwitz, Josh Heald, and Hayden Schlossberg also shared kind words about the late actor on Twitter.

“Very sad to hear about Ed. It was an honor to work with my fellow U of Chicago alumnus. What a career. His impact, like Cobra Kai, will never die,” tweeted Schlossberg.

Heald also shared on his Twitter account that being able “to work with [Ed Asner] on [Cobra Kai] made a surreal experience even deeper.”

“What a sense of humor on that man. He was a Day 1 Cobra Kai for life. We will dearly miss our Sid,” read a portion of Heald’s tweet.

Hurwitz uploaded a picture of Asner posing with the three “Cobra Kai” creators on Twitter, along with a caption, which read:

RIP to a legend. It was an honor for the entire Cobra Kai family whenever Mr. Asner visited our dojo. His sense of humor was contagious both on and off camera. Here he is keeping things light on our very first day of production. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. #edasner

RIP to a legend. It was an honor for the entire Cobra Kai family whenever Mr. Asner visited our dojo. His sense of humor was contagious both on and off camera. Here he is keeping things light on our very first day of production. My deepest condolences to his loved ones. #edasner pic.twitter.com/ctXlMuqqTZ — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) August 29, 2021

William “Billy” Zabka Spoke About the Late Actor in a June 2021 Interview

William “Billy” Zabka recently spoke about working with Asner during a June 2021 interview on the “Back To One” podcast. He described the late actor as a “beautiful human being” and shared that he appreciated his talent. He noted that Asner appeared in “the first episode” of “Cobra Kai,” which debuted in 2018. The 55-year-old explained that he felt Asner’s presence meant that the show “was just blessed.”

Zabka also shared that Asner used to “rattle [him] in between takes,” as a way to improve his performance as Johnny.

“When I first met him, he called me over to the chair and ask if he could do anything better and I said, ‘no you’re doing great, how about me?’ And he said ‘go blank off’ and he did this with this intensity in character,” recalled Zabka with a laugh. “And I thought, ‘wow, did Ed Asner just blow me off that hard?’ And I then thought,’ no that was Sid, he was playing Johnny’s step dad just then’ and he knew how to push my buttons. And he dialed me in. It was like he gave a good elbow to the jaw for a scene in that way and he woke me up that way but now I’m like I’m in it and he knew what he was doing.”

Zabka went on to say that Asner inspired him to be a better scene partner to his co-stars.

READ NEXT: Is Johnny Lawrence Based on a Real Person?