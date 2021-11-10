‘Cobra Kai’ Star Named One of ‘Sexiest Men on TV’

A “Cobra Kai” star has been recognized for his good looks.

On November 10, 2021, People magazine revealed that actor Paul Rudd was chosen to be “PEOPLE’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive.” The publication also shared a list of “25 sexiest men,” who star on television programs that aired in 2021. The actors listed included Wi Ha-jun, Will Parmar, William Jackson Harper, Scott Speedman, Lucas Bravo, Nicholas Braun, Okieriete Onaodowan, Jay Hayden, Scott Speedman, Christopher Meloni, Ronen Rubinstein, Oscar Isaac, Penn Badgley, Brian Michael Smith, Pete Davidson, Raymond Ablack, Kekoa Kekumano, John Cho, Jay Ellis, Jason Sudeikis, James Wolk, Hasan Minhaj, Dyllón Burnside, and Dule Hill. “Cobra Kai” actor William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, was also featured on the list.

William Zabka First Portrayed Johnny Lawrence in the 1984 Film ‘The Karate Kid’

As fans of the “Karate Kid” franchise are aware, Zabka first portrayed Johnny Lawrence in the 1984 film “The Karate Kid.” In the movie, he harasses new kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) after he begins a flirtation with Johnny’s ex-girlfriend Ali Mills (Elisabeth Shue). At the end of the film, Daniel and Johnny face off at the 1984 All Valley Tournament, where the New Jersey native is named the champion.

“Cobra Kai” takes place nearly 35 years after the events of “The Karate Kid.” During the show’s first season, Johnny loses his job and attempts to establish a relationship with his estranged son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan). He eventually begins to teach karate after meeting bullied high school student Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña). At the end of season 3, Daniel and Johnny agree to a tentative alliance to help their students defeat the Cobra Kai dojo, owned by John Kreese (Martin Kove), at the upcoming All Valley.

During a June 2021 appearance on the “Jim Norton & Sam Roberts” radio show, Zabka shared how he felt about being able to step back into Johnny’s shoes.

“It’s awesome getting to play this character, Johnny Lawrence, 35 years later after the crane kick and see what happened to him, see where he’s at now, which isn’t too good,” explained the 56-year-old actor.

He also asserted that his character is “an anti-hero,” as opposed to a “quintessential villain.”

“He’s a three-dimensional person, so in many ways Johnny Lawrence is a brand new character. He’s Johnny Lawrence today, you know, we’ve changed since high school, so he’s got 35 years in him. So it’s really like playing a brand new character altogether with the history of ‘The Karate Kid,’” explained the father-of-two.

William Zabka Spoke About the Upcoming Season of ‘Cobra Kai’

The fourth season of “Cobra Kai” will premiere on Netflix on December 31, 2021. While speaking to Awards Watch in August 2021, Zabka teased some information about the show’s fourth season. He noted that “Karate Kid Part III” villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) will be in the new episodes. He shared some information as to what fans can expect from Silver in “Cobra Kai” season 4.

“Imagine Terry Silver in 1984, 5, 6, whenever we met him. I think it was ‘86. And slap 35 years on him and imagine where he is today and let’s see what he brings,” stated Zabka with a smile.

