William Zabka Teases Terry Silver & Johnny Lawrence’s Storyline

The Emmy-nominated series “Cobra Kai” follows characters from the “Karate Kid” film franchise. During the show’s first three seasons, Johnny Lawrence (William “Billy” Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) are continually at odds. However, at the end of season 3, the martial artists realize that they should make an alliance after John Kreese’s (Martin Kove) students attack members of the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang dojo. After losing a fight, Kreese agrees to stop teaching karate in the San Fernando Valley if Cobra Kai does not win the upcoming All Valley Tournament. The Vietnam veteran decides to call his friend Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) for reinforcements.

As fans of the martial arts franchise are aware, Silver played an antagonistic role in “The Karate Kid Part III.” He manipulated and isolated Daniel as a part of a convoluted plan to help Kreese re-open the Cobra Kai dojo. However, Johnny was unfamiliar with the billionaire businessman until the show’s fourth season, which will premiere on December 31, 2021.

While speaking to Screen Rant in December 2021, William “Billy” Zabka teased how his character will interact with Silver in the upcoming season.

William Zabka Discussed Terry Silver in December 2021

During the December 2021 Screen Rant interview, Zabka referenced that fans caught a glimpse of Johnny interacting with Silver “in the Miyagi-Do backyard” during the season 4 trailer, which premiered on December 9.

“Johnny’s seeing this guy for the first time in his life. As far as Johnny knows, this is just a tall guy with a ponytail and no threat to him at all. But Daniel knows better. Daniel knows this guy is full of danger and he panics. He hits the panic button. I love that Johnny doesn’t know who this guy is and how he’s gonna affect his life. It’s a cool thing,” explained Zabka.

The actor also shared that he “love[d] working with Thomas” while filming the show’s fourth season. He explained that he had “never met him before when he came on set.”

“He was in ‘Karate Kid III’ and I was a fan of his. He’s a super-talented artist and a great guy. We hit it off instantly and we were having a good time together,” shared Zabka.

William Zabka Shared His Thoughts About Thomas Ian Griffith in August 2021

Zabka shared similar information about Griffith during an August 2021 interview with Awards Watch. He shared that he had an enjoyable experience while working alongside the “One Tree Hill” actor.

“Thomas is a wonderful actor. What a talented guy he is. You know, I didn’t really know — I learned so much about him, I never had a chance to work with him because I didn’t do ‘Karate Kid III’ with him. I wasn’t in that with him, so I just met him really and got to know so much about him,” explained Zabka.

The actor suggested that he wished he was introduced to Griffith earlier.

“This guy is a great singer, an opera singer and musician and writer and he’s written a pilot every year for TV, just a mensch and super sweet and we hit it off, we hit it off. We just keep saying, ‘How did they keep us apart so long,'” shared Zabka.

