William Zabka Dishes on Working With Thomas Ian Griffith

With the fourth season of “Cobra Kai” debuting in a matter of months, fans may be curious about how the upcoming episodes will play out. While the cast and crew have been secretive, one key piece of information has been revealed. As fans are aware, Thomas Ian Griffith, who played the violent businessman Terry Silver in “The Karate Kid Part III,” officially became a “Cobra Kai” cast member for season 4. This means Terry Silver will likely be a complete menace and put Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) in danger yet again.

William ‘Billy’ Zabka Discussed Working Alongside Thomas Ian Griffith

During an August 2021 interview with AwardsWatch, William “Billy” Zabka, who plays Johnny Lawrence, discussed having Thomas Ian Griffith as a co-star on “Cobra Kai.” The actor shared that he was privy to the fact that Griffith was joining the show’s cast “at the end of season 3 when Kreese [played by Martin Kove] picked up his phone after seeing his flashbacks of Vietnam,” where he served with Silver.

“I knew who was on the other end of the line. I think a lot of the fans did too but it’s confirmed. Terry’s back,” said Zabka.

The 55-year-old then shared that he enjoyed working alongside Griffith.

“Thomas is a wonderful actor. What a talented guy he is,” said the father-of-two.

Zabka then noted that he had not previously shared the screen with Griffith, as Johnny did not appear in the third installment of the “Karate Kid” film franchise. He also referenced that the 59-year-old actor is an accomplished singer and screenwriter.

“So I just met him really and got to know so much about him. And this guy’s a great singer, a opera singer, a musician, and writer. He’s written a pilot every year for TV. Just a mensch and super sweet and we hit it off,” revealed Zabka.

He went on to say that Griffith also seemed to enjoy his company.

“We just kept saying, ‘How did they keep us apart so long? You know, I can’t wait to get to work together.’ So he’s great. It’s great. Terry Silver is back and here we go. Let’s see what happens, I’m dying to find out for myself,” quipped the actor with a wink.

William Zabka Mentioned Season 4 at the Planet Comicon Kansas City

In August 2021, Zabka briefly mentioned Terry Silver while on a Planet Comicon Kansas City panel, alongside Martin Kove. The actor evaded a question from a fan who asked if “Karate Kid Part III” villain Mike Barnes, played by Sean Kanan, will also be making a comeback. He instead chose to focus on the return of Terry Silver and season 4 as a whole.

“Terry Silver is definitely back. Can’t tell you anymore than that, it will not disappoint. But it will surprise you. These writers write way ahead of us even, we think we know what’s coming next and even when we turn the pages, we’re surprised so everybody’s trying to figure it out, put the puzzle together and it never happens. We can’t do it and we’re playing the characters, so you’re in for a good show,” asserted Zabka.

Kove then shared that “Cobra Kai” season 4 “is big.”

“It’s like the Ten Commandments,” said the 75-year-old actor, causing Zabka to laugh.

