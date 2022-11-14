‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Announces Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson, her husband Carson McAllister, and her son, Leo.

The dancer announced on Monday, November 14, 2022 during “Dancing With the Stars” that she and her husband are expecting their second child.

Carson shared that she is expecting during the semi-finals of the competition, saying that she thought it was the perfect time to share it with the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Host Alfonso Ribeiro was ecstatic about the news, sharing that he thought it was incredible and it was a “hard” secret to keep since he’s known for “so long.”

Carson and McAllister welcomed their son, Leo, in January 2021.

Carson Was Congratulated by Members of the “Dancing With the Stars” Family

Immediately after sharing the news, Carson was congratulated by members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family.

Lindsay Arnold shared a clip of the announcement on her Instagram Stories.

“YES YES YES YES!!!!!!!” she wrote. “Beyond happy for this sweet mama and so excited for baby McAllister #2”

Carson shared Arnold’s post, writing “The cats out of the bag!”

Carson recently shared a video of her son running on the beach in slow motion.

“Don’t know why the slow-mo run has me in tears,” she wrote alongside the video. “I love being this sweet boys mom. Watching him grow and experience the world makes me the happiest.”

“Dancing With the Stars” Pros Lindsay Arnold & Jenna Johnson Are Also Expecting

Carson is not the only “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer that is expecting a baby.

Jenna Johnson is expecting her first baby, and she recently entered her third trimester.

“Big day over here….,” Johnson wrote. “We’re in the 3rd Trimester!!! Can’t believe there are only 12 more weeks until we get to meet our little bud. To celebrate, here’s a little bump progression.”

She shared photos and videos from throughout her pregnancy so far, ending with her largest bump photo yet and a video of the baby boy kicking.

Johnson and her husband, Val Chmerkovskiy, revealed they are expecting their first child together in July 2022. The baby is due in January 2023, but that means there was a whole season of “Dancing With the Stars” in between now and the baby’s birthday.

Lindsay Arnold announced in October that she and her husband, Sam Cusick, are expecting.

“Baby #2 coming May 2023,” Arnold, 28, wrote in the announcement on Instagram. “We are beyond grateful and feel so blessed to be adding a new addition to our family and Sage cannot wait to be a big sister.”

Johnson was quick to congratulate Arnold on her pregnancy.

“@lindsarnold and I are 3 months apart, and now our babies are going to be 4 months apart,” Johnson wrote on her Instagram Stories. “The tears of pure joy haven’t stopped!!!”

On the next slide, Johnson shared a photo of the women standing side by side and cradling their baby bumps.

“When your dream of being pregnant with your BEST FRIEND comes true,” Johnson wrote. “Over the moon for you @lindsarnold. Can’t wait for our precious angels to be so close in age.. 4 months apart to be exact.”

Now, they’ll be able to include Carson in their dream of being pregnant at the same time, as she’s likely due just a month after Arnold or around the same time.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+.