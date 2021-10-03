Why ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña Argued With Tanner Buchanan

In the hit martial arts series “Cobra Kai,” Xolo Maridueña plays Miguel Diaz. On the show, Miguel has a karate rival by the name of Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan).

Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Discussed Tanner Buchanan’s Height on a Recent Episode of Their Podcast

During a September 2021 episode of his podcast “Lone Lobos,” co-hosted by his “Cobra Kai” co-star Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, Maridueña revealed that he got into an argument with Tanner Buchanan during the production of the show’s first season, which debuted in 2018. He shared that he and Buchanan had spent the day filming scenes that featured their characters facing off at the All Valley Tournament. Bertrand noted that Atlanta, Georgia, where a majority of the show is filmed, was experiencing a snowstorm, meaning that a few cast members had to stay in a hotel, instead of their regular housing. He shared that the argument took place on Buchanan’s birthday while they were spending time with Mary Mouser, who plays Samantha LaRusso, in her hotel room.

Maridueña noted that he was not particularly close with his “Cobra Kai” co-stars at the time, except for Mouser and Bertrand. He explained that he “had filmed with Tanner maybe twice” during the production of the show’s first season.

“We didn’t really know a ton about Tanner but I was comfortable enough with Jacob and Mary to be mad joke-y like we were joking around … like to an outsider it would be seen as obnoxious like kind of roast-y — just I went to an all boys school, guys, every single second of my life was spent defending myself from a roast or trying to roast someone else,” explained Maridueña.

Bertrand then shared that Buchanan had claimed that he stands at 5-foot-10 while they were in Mouser’s hotel room.

“So he goes, ‘Yeah I’m like five, nine — five, 10, what are you Xolo like 6-foot then?’” recalled the 21-year-old.

Maridueña revealed that he is “not 6-foot” and is between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10. He shared that he corrected Buchanan and insisted that he was a few inches shorter than he claimed. Bertrand revealed that Maridueña got somewhat intense during the discussion about Buchanan’s height.

“Xolo goes, ‘What, bro you are five, five! I’m five, 10, there’s no way, bro, you’re lying!’ And Tanner’s like, ‘No I went to the doctor and they said that,’” recalled Bertrand.

Maridueña, who was 16-years-old during the filming of “Cobra Kai” season 1, insisted that he “was just like joking around,” but noted that he “was taking it a little too far.” He then shared that he went “back and forth with” Buchanan about his height for quite some time.

“Instead of just taking a compliment and ‘Yeah I’m 6-foot’ and living out my 6-foot dream for just like five minutes I died on that hill and it ended with Tanner being like, ‘I’m going back to my room, I’m kind of tired.’ And it was on his birthday,” shared the 20-year-old actor.

Bertrand and Maridueña then revealed that Buchanan does not usually spend time with the “Cobra Kai” cast outside of work. Bertrand then noted that Buchanan “is very dedicated to his craft” and “likes to be alone.” Maridueña then clarified that the “He’s All That” star has been more social recently.

Tanner Buchanan Shared That He Has a Busy Schedule During a January 2021 Interview

During a live stream with Backstage in January 2021, Tanner Buchanan shared that he has very little downtime during the production of “Cobra Kai.” He explained that the series “revolves around all the training and the karate.”

“Even when we’re learning fights, we’ll take time even on the weekends a lot of the times, we’re just spending hours if we have a fight coming up on a Monday, you know, we’re coming in Saturday and Sunday and working hours to make sure that we have that down. But at the same time, also at the same time trying to make sure we’re getting our lines down and we’re getting what we want and we’re prepared on Monday so we really — while we’re shooting, it’s basically no time off,” explained the 22-year-old.

