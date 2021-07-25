‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña Shares Behind-the-Scenes Videos

The highly anticipated fourth season of “Cobra Kai” is set to premiere in late 2021. The show’s cast has not provided too much information about the upcoming season. However, on July 14, Xolo Maridueña, who plays Johnny Lawrence’s (William “Billy” Zabka) earnest karate student, uploaded a series of behind-the-scenes videos and pictures on Instagram.

The first clip shows Jacob Bertrand, who portrays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, practicing stunt work for the series. In the following video, Maridueña flipped another performer, who appears to be a stunt person, over his shoulder. The next clip features two performers rehearsing martial arts moves. The fourth slide consists of a picture of an unidentified person holding up a bicycle, and the fifth image features a close-up shot of Bertrand. The final video shows Gianni DeCenzo, who plays geeky Miyagi-Do member Demetri, showing off his ability to do a kip-up.

“Just in case you thought the Cobra/Eagle/Miyagi Boys weren’t about that thug life. We’re gonna gramby roll our way into your hearts this year,” read the caption.

Fans Expressed Their Excitement in the Post’s Comments Section

DeCenzo was quick to comment on Maridueña’s Instagram post.

“That guy in the last vid is pretty savage,” wrote the 19-year-old actor.

Quite a few fans also flocked to the comments section to share their excitement about the show’s fourth season.

“So excited for the upcoming season,” commented a social media user.

“When is season 4 coming out I’m so readyyyyyyy,” wrote another commenter.

“Dang that’s so amazing! Can’t wait for season 4!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Gianni DeCenzo Discussed Working on Season 4 During the Pandemic

Each person featured in Maridueña’s Instagram post was wearing a mask, likely to adhere to COVID-19 regulations. While speaking to Comic Book Resources in May, DeCenzo discussed working on the new season, amid a global pandemic. He explained that he was “pretty nervous going back into it” for a few reasons.

“[N]ot only was I not doing ‘Cobra Kai’ but everything shut down, so I was just staying at home taking acting classes, improv classes and whatever classes I could do to stay sane,” explained the actor.

He went on to say “when [he] found out” that season 4 was going to be able to start production after a hiatus, he had some mixed emotions.

“I was super excited, but I was also kind of nervous because I hadn’t been on a set in a while, let alone a COVID-regulated set where everyone is wearing masks and staying six feet apart. But when it got a few weeks in, it was just like riding a bike. I just kind of got back into the groove of things and had a great time,” said DeCenzo.

He also explained that because of the coronavirus, the cast was required to “work two weeks in advance doing karate.”

“We still wear masks during that whole thing! It was just hard. We had the doors and windows open all the time so, whenever we needed to, we could step outside and take a breath of air. I was doing that every five minutes,” said the actor with a laugh.

