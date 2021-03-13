Xolo Maridueña Reveals Why He Dislikes Miguel & Sam’s Relationship

As fans of the acclaimed series Cobra Kai are aware, Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) have an on-again-off-again relationship. The teens first get together in Season 1 after Sam breaks up with Kyler (Joe Seo). However, their relationship ends by the end of the first season, as the Cobra Kai student developed an aggressive demeanor. It did not help that Miguel’s mentor, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), is Sam’s father, Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) rival.

Sam then begins dating Johnny’s son Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) in Season 2. That relationship fizzles out after he severely injures Miguel. During Season 3, Miguel and Sam decide to become an item again.

Xolo Maridueña Revealed He Was Not a Fan of the Relationship

While some fans enjoy the teenage romance, Xolo Maridueña has been vocal about disliking his character’s relationship with Sam. In January, The Hollywood Reporter interviewed numerous Cobra Kai cast members and requested them to play a game called “kick it or keep it,” in which they shared their opinions about different aspects of the show.

When asked about the possibility of “Miguel and maybe Sam getting back together,” Maridueña immediately yelled, “kick it.” Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk, agreed with his assessment.

“Kick it harder than Miguel falling off the balcony,” said Maridueña, in reference to the violent events of the Season 2 finale.

He then explained why he was not a fan of the relationship between Sam and Miguel.

“Look, I do not believe that Miguel and Sam are right for each other… I think time and time again they have both displayed their inability to have a healthy relationship that is not tarnished by the lack of communication,” said the 19-year-old.

Maridueña then revealed that he had a low opinion of “high school relationships” in general.

“And I think honestly high school relationships are like that across the board. High school relationships suck,” asserted the actor.

During the interview, Mary Mouser answered the same question. She simply said she would “keep” the relationship while shrugging and smiling brightly.

Then the “Karate Kid” himself, Ralph Macchio, and William Zabka weighed in on the matter.

Macchio had difficulty answering the question and decided to “defer to William.”

“Oh I say keep it. Sam’s a great girl and Miguel’s a great kid. The only thing wrong with Sam and Miguel is Johnny and Daniel,” said Zabka.

Mouser Disclosed She Was Uncomfortable During Her First On-Screen Kiss With Maridueña

While Mouser does not share Maridueña’s distaste for their characters’ relationship, she noted that she was uncomfortable when they shared their first on-screen kiss during a 2019 interview on the Zach Sang Show.

“I was like, ‘oh my god,’ and Xolo and I just look at each other and we’re like — suddenly not able to make eye contact. And it was super awkward and like very nerve racking, and then we got through it though. We got through it. But I think the whole time we were like trying not to laugh and trying to take it seriously and trying to also not cringe because we were like siblings,” explained the actress.

