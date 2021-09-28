Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Discuss Their Dating Lives

“Cobra Kai” co-star Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand launched a podcast called “Lone Lobos” earlier this month. In a recent episode, uploaded on September 22, the actors shared some details about their respective dating lives.

Xolo Maridueña Discussed His Past Relationships

During the podcast episode, Maridueña shared that he did not believe sending a stranger messages on social media is an effective way “to start a relationship.”

“It seems like you’re already starting on a weird foot,” said the 20-year-old.

Bertrand then revealed that he has “never had any sort of dating app.” He noted, however, that he “like[s] to hop on my friends’ Tinders” to help them find matches. The 21-year-old actor then shared that Maridueña has “had a lot more relationships that were online talking than [he] have ever have.”

“Like I’ve only dated that I’ve known for like in person, like I never dated that started online,” said Bertrand.

Maridueña then shared that he has “had three serious girlfriends,” and seemed to reference the fact that he had been in a relationship with his “Cobra Kai” co-star, Hannah Kepple, who plays Moon. He also revealed that he dated an unidentified person who reached out to him online.

“I was at Wienerschnitzel and I was doing a livestream at Wienerschnitzel because I had never been there. And she commented on the video, and I was like, ‘What’ — it was like a person like, I didn’t know I was on their radar and I was just like, ‘What the heck. This is random,'” explained Maridueña.

The actor went on to say he was aware of this individual before she reached out.

“With that being said one of my relationships started without knowing the person, like before, without meeting them in person,” stated Maridueña.

Bertrand then revealed that he is not a fan of “the texting phase” when he is first interacting with someone who could be a potential love interest.

“You have to be snarky and witty the whole time,” explained the former Disney Channel star.

Maridueña agreed with his podcast co-host.

“There’s no genuine relationship that you can start, I feel like even a friendship that you can just start over text without knowing the person,” said the “Parenthood” star.

Bertrand went on to say he believes “growing a connection with someone is sharing experiences and you can’t really do that over text.”

Jacob Bertrand Discussed Training For ‘Cobra Kai’ in January 2021

As fans are aware, “Cobra Kai” is known for its martial arts choreography. In January 2021, Maridueña and Bertrand spoke to BlackFilmandTV.com about the show’s third season. Bertrand shared how the cast members of “Cobra Kai” stay in shape.

“You know off season we don’t do a ton, a ton of training, I think all of us just try to keep active but while we are on set, we do a surprising amount of stretching. A lot of the training is stretching just to be able to kick people in the face because you gotta get your foot up there and a lot of it is just working choreography and they make us do way too many push ups,” said the actor.

READ NEXT: WATCH: ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Trailer Has Been Released