What Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Really Think About Elisabeth Shue

In the 1984 film, “The Karate Kid” Elisabeth Shue played Ali Mills, Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) love interest. The Academy-award nominated actress reprised the role in the third season of the acclaimed series “Cobra Kai.”

Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Spoke About Elisabeth Shue on Their Podcast

During the premiere episode of their podcast, “Lone Lobos,” uploaded on September 22, “Cobra Kai” stars Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, and Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, discussed Elisabeth Shue. Maridueña briefly mentioned “The Karate Kid” and complimented the 58-year-old actress.

“Elisabeth Shue looks phenomenal!” said the actor.

Bertrand agreed and asserted that “she is a very beautiful woman.” The 21-year-old then shared that he had informed Maridueña that he found Shue attractive before attending a Zoom call, presumably prior to the production of the show’s third season, with the “Cobra Kai” cast.

“I had told Xolo like, ‘bro I think she’s so pretty!’ And you’re like ‘really, okay, okay.’ We’re all on a Zoom together and she’s on the Zoom and I just get a direct message in Zoom from Xolo, ‘oh my god, Elisabeth Shue is so beautiful!’” said Bertrand.

The former Disney channel star then shared that he had “met her on set while she was filming one of her scenes” during the production of “Cobra Kai” season 3. He explained that “she was getting her makeup done,” while he was getting his character’s “back tattoo removed.”

“So I’m sitting next to her or I’m standing next to her chair while [makeup artist] Chris [Diamantides] is rubbing like my whole body with oil and I’m just shirtless talking to her and I was like, ‘wow, this is really weird circumstances meeting Elisabeth Shue,’” said Bertrand.

Maridueña revealed that he was not too familiar with Shue’s work. Bertrand then shared that he was a fan of the 1987 film “Adventures of Babysitting,” which stars Shue.

“I grew up on ‘Adventures of Babysitting’ and was in love with her. That’s a great movie,” said Bertrand.

Jacob Bertrand Also Spoke About Elisabeth Shue During a Behind-the-Scenes Interview

Jacob Bertrand shared similar information about meeting Elisabeth Shue while speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the production of “Cobra Kai” season 3.

“I met her in hair and makeup maybe like a week ago … We talked for like 20 minutes and she was so cool,” said Bertrand.

The actor shared that his mother was able to speak to her.

“My mom was kind of like geeking out a little bit but [Shue] was so cool, like so down to Earth,” said Bertrand.

He revealed that he let her know how much he enjoyed “Adventures in Babysitting.” He noted that she engaged in the conversation and shared that she had a good time during the film’s production.

“She was like, ‘Oh that movie was so much fun to film on.’ She told me all this cool stuff, but she was awesome, she was really cool, I’m mean I’m stoked to see all her scenes and stuff,” stated the 21-year-old.

During the interview, Maridueña also shared that he was introduced to Shue. He noted, however, that they “just had the quickest interaction ever” between filming scenes.

