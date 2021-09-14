Two ‘Cobra Kai’ Actors Will Co-Host an Upcoming Podcast

On “Cobra Kai,” Xolo Maridueña’s character, Miguel Diaz, has a complicated relationship with Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, played by Jacob Bertrand. While the West Valley High School students are relatively close, Miguel is horrified when he discovers that Hawk seriously injured Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo) in season 3. As fans are aware, Hawk makes amends to Demetri and may eventually be in Miguel’s good graces again.

Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Released a Trailer for Their Upcoming Podcast

Maridueña and Bertrand are close in real life. According to The Wrap, the “Cobra Kai” co-stars recently shared that they will be co-hosting a podcast. The publication reported that the actors’ podcast, “Lone Lobos,” “will exist on iHeartMedia’s new My Cultura podcast network, which is dedicated to elevating Latinx voices and creators.” Fans will be able to listen to the premiere episode on September 21.

The Wrap reported that the actors shared a statement regarding the podcast, which read:

Representation of authentic voices is super important to Jacob and me, and we know it’s important to our partners at iHeart Media [sic]. We’re really excited about the opportunity to invite you all into our conversations and smack talking. This podcast is all about getting to know us beyond the surface and doing a deeper dive into the lives of the Lone Lobos.

Maridueña and Bertrand also provided a synopsis of the upcoming podcast on its iHeartRadio page.

“Unapologetically honest on-and-off-screen best friends Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand take you into their world each week on their new show Lone Lobos. The Cobra Kai duo will navigate adulthood through all things pop culture with topics ranging from movies and television, to food, music and relationships. They’ll also give their perspective on newsworthy headlines and events. Unwind and unload as the two, plus an occasional guest, flush out some hard takes and even harder laughs,” read the summary.

In the podcast’s trailer, Bertrand shared that “every week [he and Maridueña are] going to be shooting from the hip, giving our hottest takes, talking about everything and nothing at the same time.”

The trailer also included a brief clip of Maridueña sharing an embarrassing story involving a school dance.

Maridueña & Bertrand Spoke About Working Alongside Their ‘Cobra Kai’ Co-Stars in August 2021

During an August 2021 live stream, alongside their “Cobra Kai” co-stars William “Billy” Zabka and Peyton List, Maridueña and Bertrand answered a fan question which read “what’s the best part about working” with the show’s cast. Maridueña revealed he enjoys that he typically films with only a handful of his co-stars, as “Cobra Kai” has an ensemble cast. He explained because he is not involved with many scenes, “seeing it all come together at the end, it’s almost like watching the show for the first time.”

Bertrand also shared that he usually does not have scenes with quite a few of his castmates.

“We don’t always get to film with everyone, you know, I rarely get to film with Mary [Mouser] or Tanner [Buchanan] or Peyton sometimes and I like that we hang out a lot off set and that we’re all really tight even when we’re not filming,” said the 21-year-old actor.

READ NEXT: Why William Zabka Says He ‘Had No Business Playing Johnny Lawrence’