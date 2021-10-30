Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand on What’s Difficult With Ralph Macchio

“Cobra Kai” star Ralph Macchio will be turning 60-years-old on November 4, 2021. On an October episode of their podcast, “Lone Lobos,” Macchio’s co-stars Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, and Jacob Bertrand, who plays Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz, shared that they wanted to buy him a present, but have found it difficult to do so.

Jacob Bertrand & Xolo Maridueña Spoke About Ralph Macchio on the Podcast

On the podcast episode, uploaded on October 26, Maridueña noted that “Ralph Macchio’s birthday is coming up.” Bertrand then chimed in that they “have no idea what to get him.”

“He also has everything. He’s Ralph Macchio!” said Bertrand.

Maridueña then explained that he and Bertrand have limited experience working with the 59-year-old actor on “Cobra Kai.” As fans are aware, Miguel and Hawk were both Cobra Kai students, meaning that Daniel LaRusso, played by Macchio, rarely interacted with them throughout the show’s three seasons.

“Only very recently have we really gotten to know [Macchio],” shared Maridueña.

The 20-year-old then noted that he and Bertrand “don’t really know a ton about Ralph,” which has made it difficult for them to shop for him.

“I think we realized that when we were looking for his gifts. Like we know surface level stuff,” said Maridueña.

The actor then listed some items that Macchio does enjoy.

“I know he likes wine, I know he likes baseball, but I want to get him something creative. I know that everyone is going to get him wine,” said the “Parenthood” star.

Bertrand then referenced that Macchio has been a long-time fan of the hockey team, the New York Islanders.

“You know what we should get him? We should get him a sick a** Islanders jacket or something,” said the former Disney Channel star.

Maridueña shared that he had a slightly different idea for a hockey-themed gift.

“We should see a year that the Islanders and another team went to the finals and we should give him a jersey of the other team that won the finals,” quipped the 20-year-old.

Ralph Macchio Discussed the New York Islanders in 2019

During a 2019 interview with the NHL, Ralph Macchio explained why he has been a New York Islanders fan for over three decades. He referenced that the team won the Stanley Cup in 1980, 1981, 1982, and 1983.

“During those heyday years for four straight Stanley Cups, I went to as many of those games as possible, including the Stanley Cup win on the Saturday afternoon, May 24. I mean come on I just remember that stuff. It’s a communal family feeling where I grew up — it’s a working class blue collar, Long Island fan base,” said the New York native.

He also noted that his wife, Phyllis Fierro, and their two adult children Julia and Daniel, are also fans of the hockey team. He shared that he attended “the last Pittsburg playoff series a couple years back” with his son.

“For a moment, I looked down at my maybe 16-year-old and that was probably the age that I was there when they won the Stanley cup and it was as nostalgic and emotional as you get. I mean just totally overwhelmed with emotion that I get to share — he was me and I was sharing my childhood with him at that moment. It was awesome,” said the 59-year-old.

