Cobra Kai Stars Share Details About Their Lives While Filming Season 4

The fourth season of Cobra Kai officially started shooting in Atlanta, Georgia. While the show’s cast and crew have been tight-lipped about the upcoming season, Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, and Jacob Bertrand, who portrays Hawk, revealed how they have been spending their time while on location. In a recent Instagram Live interview, Maridueña and Bertrand spoke to film director Nathan Xia. The actors recently starred in Xia’s short film, Goodnight America.

At the start of the interview, the actors confirmed Cobra Kai Season 4 is currently in production. Xia then asked what Maridueña and Bertrand have “been up to” while filming the series.

“Eating a lot of good food,” said Bertrand.

Maridueña then revealed that the coronavirus pandemic has limited the cast’s option for how they spend their time.

“With COVID and everything we really can’t do much. We’re pretty sequestered. It really just ends up being eating a lot of food, drinking a lot of boba, watching a lot of movies,” said the actor.

Maridueña Briefly Discussed His Expectations for ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4

During a January interview that was uploaded on the Geeks Of Color YouTube channel, Maridueña briefly touched on what fans can expect from the upcoming season. He claimed he was unaware of any details about the storyline of Cobra Kai Season 4. He suggested, however, that it will be even better than the show’s previous seasons.

“I think, you know, going in to doing press for Season 3 — Season 3 was my favorite season and it is my favorite season, you know — without seeing any of the scripts for Season 4 it feels like we’re aging like fine wine, you know what I’m saying? I think like it’s going to get better with time and as long as we keep on doing what we’re doing now, it’ll just continue to make the audience happy,” explained the 19-year-old.

As of the Season 3 finale, Miguel rekindled his relationship with Daniel LaRusso’s daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser). This may have led some fans to wonder if the pair will continue dating during Cobra Kai Season 4. While Maridueña has not commented on how the characters’ relationship will unfold during future seasons, he revealed that he thinks they should break up in a January interview with Hollywood Reporter.

“I do not believe that Miguel and Sam are right for each other… I think time and time again they have both displayed their inability to have a healthy relationship that is not tarnished by the lack of communication,” said the 19-year-old.

Mary Mouser Also Shared Her Opinions on Sam & Miguel’s Relationship

His on-screen love interest Mary Mouser also recently talked about Sam and Miguel’s relationship during an Instagram Live interview with Teen Vogue. She noted that she believes her character may have lingering feelings for her ex-boyfriend, Robby Keene.

“By the end of Season 3, we know that she’s with Miguel. And that’s where she’s happy, but I think at the same time, I think, there’s a piece of her heart that’s still always going to belong to Robby too,” said Mouser.

To see more of Maridueña, Bertrand, and Mouser, be sure to watch Cobra Kai, available on Netflix.

