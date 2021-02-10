These Cobra Kai Stars Are On-Screen Rivals & Real-Life Roommates

As Cobra Kai fans are aware, the characters Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Kyler (Joe Seo) do not get along. At the beginning of the series, Kyler constantly bullied Miguel, until he physically stood up for himself using karate. As of the Season 3 finale, the characters are training at rivaling dojos.

While Miguel and Kyler may never see eye to eye, the actors who portray them seem to be quite close.

Xolo Maridueña Revealed That Joe Seo & Jacob Bertrand Are His Roommates

In a recent interview with Page Six, Xolo Maridueña revealed Joe Seo and Jacob Bertrand, who plays Hawk, are his roommates during the show’s production.

The actor stated that he gets treated differently than his co-stars, whose characters are often antagonistic. The publication noted that Seo and Bertrand are “frequently the target of abuse from fans, while [Maridueña] gets only adoration.

“The comments I got for the longest time were, ‘When are you getting out of the hospital bed? Luckily, people can rest, now that I’m out of my coma,” explained the 19-year-old, in reference to his character sustaining serious injuries during Season 2 Episode 10.

In a recent interview with RAIN, Jacob Bertrand spoke about his friendship with Maridueña.

“Me and Xolo are like brothers,” asserted the 20-year-old.

He went onto say that he also enjoys the company of his other Cobra Kai cast mates.

“We’re all hanging out all the time…Tanner [Buchanan], Mary [Mouser], Peyton [List]. It is honestly a blast. I love filming with everybody. It’s awesome,” stated Bertrand.

Maridueña Admitted To Unintentionally Hitting Bertrand

While Bertrand and Maridueña are good friends, the latter recently revealed to Looper that he unintentionally hit his co-star. During the interview, he discussed the stunt choreography that goes into the show’s impressive action-packed sequences.

“I think it really is a testament to our stunt coordinators… It’s not just a show where kids beat up each other, the fights really are awesome fights,” said the actor.

He noted, however, that he believes “accidents do happen a lot on set.” He told the publication:

I think the ones that are really drastic happen a little bit less, but I will say a lot of them happened because of me. I won’t shy away from it — I am a little bit of a klutz in that regard, but yes, I have accidentally punched Jacob Bertrand (Hawk) in the face once. And then I think a couple of other people have gotten some injuries here and there, but honestly, I think it happens a lot less than you would expect.

Later in the interview, the actor — who practiced martial arts as a child — revealed that he did not “necessarily know if karate [was] the lane for [him].”

Instead, he disclosed he was interested in “grappling jujitsu.”

“I think it’s definitely something that I would love to pick up,” said the actor. “Right before quarantine, I was doing a little bit of jiu-jitsu and going into some gyms and grappling, so it is something that piques my interest. I’ve started to watch the fights on TV and stuff like that, which I really probably wouldn’t have done having not booked the show.”

To see more of Maridueña, Seo, and Bertrand be sure to watch Cobra Kai Season 3, available on Netflix.

