‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña Ranks Miguel’s Love Interests

In the acclaimed series, “Cobra Kai” Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) has had two love interests. During the first season, he becomes smitten with Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser), who was seeing his bully, Kyler (Joe Seo). She eventually takes an interest in him and they begin dating. However, their romance soon fizzles out because Miguel develops an aggressive demeanor and feels threatened by Sam’s friendship with Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan).

In the show’s second season, the teenager briefly dates his Cobra Kai teammate Tory (Peyton List). That relationship also comes to an abrupt end after Tory catches Sam and Miguel kissing at Moon’s (Hannah Kepple) party. In retaliation, she attacks Sam at school, causing a massive fight. During the brawl, Robby severely injures Miguel, and he is hospitalized.

Sam ends up visiting Miguel at the hospital and raises funds for his surgery. Eventually, they mend their relationship and rekindle their romance.

Xolo Maridueña Ranked Miguel’s Relationships

In a January interview with Entertainment Weekly, Xolo Maridueña commented on his character’s relationships. During the interview, he addressed fans who were interested in the Eagle Fang Karate student getting back with Tory in the fourth season, which is set to be released on Netflix later this year. The actor proceeded to rank Miguel’s love interests on the show.

“I think for me it goes like this — my top three — it goes three, you know, Miguel and Tory are my third favorite, Miguel and Sam are my second favorite,” said the actor.

He then joked that his character’s relationship with Cobra Kai student, Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), is his “first favorite.” He asserted that he believes that they are the strongest duo because “they are brothers for life.”

While Maridueña stated that he prefers Miguel’s romance with Sam over Tory, the actor is not fond of the relationship. In a January Hollywood Reporter interview alongside his “Cobra Kai” castmates, the 19-year-old disclosed that he “did not believe that Miguel and Sam are right for each other.”

“I think time and time again they have both displayed their inability to have a healthy relationship that is not tarnished by the lack of communication and I think honestly high school relationships are like that across the board. High school relationships suck,” said the actor.

The Actor Discussed Kissing His Co-Star Mary Mouser for the First Time

In a segment with the “Cobra Kai” cast on “The Netflix Afterparty,” Maridueña revealed he was uncomfortable while filming his first romantic scene with Mouser during the show’s first season.

In the interview, Mouser explained that she prefers not “to do [her] first kiss on camera with somebody new.” Maridueña revealed that he had been aware of this preference before shooting their kissing scene. With that in mind, the co-stars moved away to a private area to practice the intimate moment. According to Maridueña before they kissed, Mouser made a comment that caused him to feel awkward about the interaction.

“You know, we go off to the side and we’re about to kiss. And she says I think the best words you could say to anyone ever. She goes, ‘Xolo I’m so nervous ‘cause you’re like a brother to me.’ And I was like, ‘oh man,’” recalled the actor.

To see more of Maridueña and Mouser, check out “Cobra Kai,” available to stream on Netflix.

READ NEXT: ‘Cobra Kai’ Star Gives an Update on the Production of Season 4