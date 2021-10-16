‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Xolo Maridueña Reveals Co-Star Pranked Him

“Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña, who plays Miguel Diaz, is close friends with his castmate Jacob Bertrand, who plays ruthless Cobra Kai student Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz. The co-stars host a podcast called “Lone Lobos” together and often shares stories regarding their friendship. During a recent episode of their podcast, uploaded on October 5, Maridueña shared that Bertrand “pulled a prank on [him].”

Xolo Maridueña Revealed Jacob Bertrand Pranked Him

During the podcast episode, Maridueña explained that he and Bertrand had attended the 2019 Westflix Film Festival to support their friend Cooper Roth who was debuting his short film “The In Between.” The 20-year-old shared that Roth and Bertrand had convinced him to wear formal attire, even though it was a casual event held at the ArcLight Hollywood Cinemas, located in Los Angeles, California. He explained that he went to Bertrand’s before the event.

“When we do stuff I usually drive to Jacob’s house so that we can all take one car. So we drive to Jacob’s house but before I leave my house he says ‘Yo, bring like some fancy clothes, the premiere we’re going to is a nice premiere.’ So I was like, ‘Okay cool.’ I’m not going to wear it in my car to his house but I’ll bring it with me on a hanger. So I get to his house and he’s like, ‘Alright, are you going to get changed into your stuff’ and I was like, ‘Oh yeah sure,’ like not even thinking twice about it,” said Maridueña.

He then shared that by the time they were heading to the event, his friends had not “changed into their fancy clothes.” When he questioned them, they responded that they had planned on “going to a restaurant before” the premiere and would put on their nicer ensembles after they finished eating.

“I was like ‘Okay.’ And then they proceeded to never change into their fancy clothes and I looked like an absolute moron,” explained Maridueña.

Bertrand shared that Maridueña was wearing “a fancy blazer” over a turtleneck, but “took off the blazer.” The former Disney Channel star also shared that his “Cobra Kai” co-star had worn “these really nice leather shoes with shiny buckles.”

“I was like in pants and Vans,” said Bertrand with a laugh.

Xolo Maridueña & Jacob Bertrand Spend Time Together During the Production of ‘Cobra Kai’

Bertrand and Maridueña spend quite a bit of time together during the filming of “Cobra Kai,” which is shot in Atlanta, Georgia. While speaking to Entertainment Weekly in January 2021, Bertrand shared that “Xolo’s mom was teaching [him] how to cook” while on location. The actor shared that “she taught [him] how to make this really, really good fried rice,” which inspired him to go to H Mart with Maridueña to purchase a “really nice, expensive rice cooker.” Unfortunately for the actor, he left it on “the bottom of [his] cart” and did not notice he had not put it in his car until he got home.

“Whoever has that rice cooker, I just want you to know it’s mine, whoever it is in Atlanta who scored a free rice cooker, please give it back to me because now I’m like I don’t want to spend another $200 on a rice cooker,” said Bertrand.

