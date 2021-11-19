Will Young Terry Silver Appear on ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4?

During “Cobra Kai” season 3, fans were able to get a better understanding of ruthless sensei John Kreese (Martin Kove) through a series of flashbacks. In season 3, episode 10, it is revealed that Kreese was held captive during the Vietnam War. The martial artist showed that he was willing to sacrifice himself for his fellow soldier, Terry Silver, who is the antagonist in the 1989 film “The Karate Kid Part III.” In the movie, the character decides to help Kreese by attempting to ruin Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) life.

Thomas Ian Griffith portrayed Silver in the third installment of the film franchise. In May 2021, Netflix announced that the 59-year-old actor will reprise the role in “Cobra Kai ” season 4, which will be released on December 31, 2021. Some fans may be curious if Nick Marini, who portrayed the younger version of Silver in the season 3 flashbacks, will also appear in the upcoming season.

Marini’s IMDb page does not state that he will be in “Cobra Kai” season 4. However, that does not necessarily mean that Young Terry Silver will not be featured in the show’s fourth season.

Nick Marini Discussed Working on ‘Cobra Kai’ During a November 2021 Interview

During a November 2021 interview on the Courageous Nerd podcast, hosted by Conor O’Brien, Nick Marini shared he had roles in upcoming projects. He noted that he could not reveal some of the titles of said projects.

“As difficult as this year has been for the planet — it’s been, I’ve gotten to work on a few things this year. Some stuff I can’t say,” said the actor.

He did note that he has a part in a future “episode of ‘NCIS: LA.’”

“I think it’s coming out soon. I’m not totally sure. But it’s been really fun getting to just sort of be on set,” said Marini.

Marini also spoke about his experience playing Young Terry Silver “Cobra Kai.”

“I was honored to get to play such a pivotal character especially in the flashbacks,” said the actor.

He explained that he wanted to “show [viewers] a new side of the character” with his performance.

“I think when you meet me, it’s very different than when you meet him in ‘Karate Kid III.’ And Thomas Ian Griffith is such a talented person both as an actor and a martial artist. There was definitely like that oh I’d better bring it. Both physically and mentally,” said the actor.

During the Courageous Nerd interview, O’Brien referenced Marini still had long hair like he sported on “Cobra Kai,” and suggested that it may be indicative that the actor will appear in future episodes of the show. Marini insisted that his hairstyle has nothing to do with a potential “Cobra Kai” appearance. He stated that he had refrained from cutting his hair to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Well I truly I — once the pandemic hit I just have not since so that’s what that is,” stated Marini.

One of the Creators of ‘Cobra Kai’ Revealed That There Will Be ‘More Flashbacks in Season 4

In April 2021, one of the creators of “Cobra Kai” confirmed that flashbacks will take place in season 4 on Twitter. However, he did not specify which characters will appear in said flashbacks.

“You can expect more flashbacks in Season 4. #CobraKai,” read the tweet.

